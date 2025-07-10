Adobe becomes the Premier League's Official Creativity Partner, giving fans new ways to share their passion with exclusive templates and create custom badges and kits for Fantasy Premier League with Adobe Express powered by Firefly's commercially safe generative AI.

As Official Digital Fan Experience Partner, Adobe fuels the Premier League's data-driven playbook with Adobe Experience Platform to deliver personalised experiences for 1.8B global fans.

Together, Adobe and the Premier League are reimagining the fan experience, bringing them closer to the action, however they watch, wherever they are.

Today at Adobe Summit London, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) and the Premier League announced a multi-year partnership to bring new AI-powered personalised digital experiences to fans around the world and provide new opportunities for fans to express their creativity. Adobe's creativity, marketing and AI technology is central to the Premier League's digital transformation and is unlocking new ways for fans to create and share Premier League content, engage with their Fantasy Premier League teams and enjoy more personalised digital experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709809890/en/

Adobe's partnership with the Premier League will bring the League's 1.8 billion fans around the world closer to their favourite clubs, players and moments through personalised experiences based on their unique interests. As part of the Premier League's digital transformation, Adobe Express the quick and easy content creation app powering fan engagement and Firefly generative AI, will give fans new ways to create and share Premier League content and enhance their digital and Fantasy Premier League experience.

Adobe Express will be seamlessly integrated into the Premier League's new website and app for the 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League season. Designed to be commercially safe, Firefly is only trained on a dataset of licensed content with permission, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content where copyright has expired. Firefly features, powering Adobe Express, enable fans to easily design unique badges and kits for their favourite Fantasy Premier League teams and share their passion with the world.

Fantasy Premier League managers and Premier League fans will be able to showcase their passion beyond the game to create and share standout social content with exclusive Premier League templates in Adobe Express. Adobe Express takes fan-created content to the next level; easy-to-use AI-powered features, such as Generate Video and Clip Maker, let fans create images and videos from a simple prompt, including long-form videos which they can automatically cut them down into short, attention-grabbing clips made for social. Fans can also edit their own images with AI, using Insert or Remove Object to add new elements to photos or to remove clutter.

As the most followed football league in the world, the Premier League is watched in 900 million homes across 189 countries. Each fan has their own unique connection to clubs and players and their own preferred way of following the action on the pitch, on matchdays and throughout the season. With Adobe Experience Platform, AI Agents and applications including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, the Premier League will bring together a fan's preferences from across its entire digital ecosystem. This will enable a richer, more connected understanding of every fan's needs, giving the Premier League the ability to create and optimise the experience across every interaction.

"Adobe AI technology is empowering passionate fans to shape how they experience and share the unrivalled drama of matchday, through real-time news updates and fan-created content that stands out on social media, thanks to the creative magic of Adobe Express the quick and easy content creation app," said Rachel Thornton, CMO, Enterprise at Adobe. "Bringing the power of Adobe to the most watched football league in the world, fans have new AI-powered ways to engage and experience the moments that matter, and the creative capabilities to express their love of the game."

"The Premier League is followed by millions of fans around the world all of whom have very different reasons for doing so," said Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer at the Premier League. "Adobe is a global leader in digital experiences and creativity, and this exciting partnership provides us with the tools to better understand and deliver what our fans need and want digitally, ensuring we can provide the best of the Premier League directly to them. Our partnership aims to enrich the fan experience and providing them with new creative ways to express their passion for the league."

As part of the partnership, Adobe will enable the Premier League to:

Deepen fan engagement and personalise the Fantasy Premier League experienc e: Adobe will give fans new ways to express their passion for their favourite teams, players and moments through new creativity features. Fantasy Premier League managers will be able to use Adobe's Firefly generative AI to create personalised badges and kits for their teams in Adobe Express and use exclusive Premier League-themed templates to celebrate their fandom.

Adobe will give fans new ways to express their passion for their favourite teams, players and moments through new creativity features. Fantasy Premier League managers will be able to use Adobe's Firefly generative AI to create personalised badges and kits for their teams in Adobe Express and use exclusive Premier League-themed templates to celebrate their fandom. Create on-brand marketing campaign content at scale with generative AI: With Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, Premier League's digital marketing teams will be able to use AI models to accelerate the delivery of high-quality, on-brand, personalised marketing campaigns.

With Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, Premier League's digital marketing teams will be able to use AI models to accelerate the delivery of high-quality, on-brand, personalised marketing campaigns. Real-time, relevant news alerts: Premier League fans will never miss a moment that matters. With Adobe's Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer, high-priority news stories such as breaking transfers or matchday drama will be delivered instantly via web and app push notifications. These alerts are tailored to each fan's preferences and consent settings, ensuring only the most relevant updates reach them. It's a smarter, more personal way to stay connected to the game fans love.

Premier League fans will never miss a moment that matters. With Adobe's Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer, high-priority news stories such as breaking transfers or matchday drama will be delivered instantly via web and app push notifications. These alerts are tailored to each fan's preferences and consent settings, ensuring only the most relevant updates reach them. It's a smarter, more personal way to stay connected to the game fans love. Engage fans in the moment: In the future, Premier League could use new agentic capabilities, underpinned by Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, to make it quicker and easier for the Premier League to create personalised content and campaigns based on unified fan data. Adobe Journey Optimizer, today will enable real-time, personalised messaging triggered by variables like geolocation and behavioural insights such as sending a location-based push notification or in-app experience when fans enter a stadium, or send emails to Fantasy Premier League managers to highlight player performance. The Journey agent in Adobe Journey Optimizer will help the Premier League proactively monitor, analyse and adjust fan journeys.

In the future, Premier League could use new agentic capabilities, underpinned by Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, to make it quicker and easier for the Premier League to create personalised content and campaigns based on unified fan data. Adobe Journey Optimizer, today will enable real-time, personalised messaging triggered by variables like geolocation and behavioural insights such as sending a location-based push notification or in-app experience when fans enter a stadium, or send emails to Fantasy Premier League managers to highlight player performance. The Journey agent in Adobe Journey Optimizer will help the Premier League proactively monitor, analyse and adjust fan journeys. Activate fan loyalty: Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, including the recently released Data Insights Agent, will provide the Premier League with a clearer view of how fans interact across web, app and email enabling more accurate attribution and insight into what content drives fan loyalty, engagement and conversion. For example, serving fans video content that focuses on their favourite player, rather than an entire team.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 900 million homes in 189 countries.

Note for editors: This press release contains forward looking statements, including those related to Adobe's future product plans, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to Adobe's SEC filings. Adobe does not undertake an obligation to update forward looking statements.

2025 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709809890/en/

Contacts:

Public relations contact

Emma Wilkinson

Adobe

emmaw@adobe.com