Tecan Group AG: Tecan announces CEO transition as part of succession planning

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Männedorf, Switzerland, July 10, 2025 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced a planned CEO transition, marking a new chapter in the company's successful growth story. After nearly 12 years with Tecan, including 6 ½ years as CEO, Dr. Achim von Leoprechting has decided to step down as CEO, effective August 1, 2025, to focus on new projects.

Dr. von Leoprechting will remain available to the Group in an advisory capacity, ensuring a smooth transition and leveraging his extensive industry and company-specific knowledge.

The Board of Directors has appointed Monica Manotas, a member of the Board since April 2024, as the new CEO of Tecan, who will assume her new position on August 1, 2025. As a Board member, Ms. Manotas is already well acquainted with Tecan's business. She also brings many years of international experience in the life sciences industry, including over 20 years in executive positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific. At that time, she will step down from the Board and the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee will continue with its two remaining members: Matthias Gillner, who will remain Chair, and Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler. A diligent handover and transition process will take place in close cooperation between Dr. von Leoprechting and Ms. Manotas.

Tecan will publish its financial results for the first half of 2025 on August 12, 2025, and will host a webcast to discuss the results. Tecan continues to guide for sales in the first half to decline within a mid-single-digit percentage range in local currencies. The company also confirms its outlook for 2025 as well as the mid-term outlook as last communicated on May 12, 2025.

Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of Tecan's Board of Directors, commented:

«Tecan has navigated a dynamic and at times challenging business environment over the past several years. Under Achim's leadership, the company has grown by 60% since 2018, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions, while maintaining solid EBITDA margins and strong cash flow conversion. Achim has been instrumental in strengthening Tecan's innovation capabilities and focusing our strategy on key application areas in research, pharma, and clinical diagnostics, while also expanding into the medical market. He has further advanced the modularization of our platforms and transformed Tecan's geographical presence - both essential aspects of current and future profitable growth. Today, Tecan is in a strong position with attractive opportunities ahead. With Monica Manotas, we have found an ideal successor. Her extensive international management experience and deep industry expertise make her perfectly qualified to lead Tecan into its next phase. This internal appointment ensures continuity of our corporate strategy and demonstrates the strength of our succession planning at both the Management Board and Board of Directors levels.»

Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, said:

«I am very proud of what we have achieved together at Tecan over the past years, driving profitable growth, strengthening our financial position, and at the same time building a strong organization, fostering a vibrant company culture, and embedding sustainability at the core of our strategy. After a challenging 2024 and a normalization in 2025, with strengthened operational resilience, I believe now is the right time, for personal reasons, to transition leadership to a new CEO and pursue other projects. I am delighted that the Board has appointed Monica Manotas as my successor. Having worked closely with her, I am confident that her deep understanding of our end markets and her broad experience in both life science research and in-vitro diagnostics will help Tecan capitalize on major growth drivers and further strengthen our leading market position. Tecan is well positioned for future growth, and I look forward to supporting Monica and the team during the transition.»

Monica Manotas commented:

«I am honored and excited to take on the executive leadership of Tecan, a company with a strong legacy of innovation and customer focus. Having served on the Board, I have gained valuable insights into Tecan's business and culture, and I look forward to working with our talented team to build on this foundation. My experience in the life sciences and laboratory tools sector has shown me the importance of agility, collaboration, and a relentless focus on customer needs. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, deliver value to our stakeholders, and seize the opportunities ahead in this dynamic market.»

About Monica Manotas

Monica Manotas worked at Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the world's largest providers of products and services for laboratories and clinics, from 1999 to 2023, most recently as Senior Vice President and President, Life Sciences and Laboratory Products Group. In her various specialist and management roles, including in finance, Ms. Manotas has worked in France, Spain, the USA, and Switzerland. The Colombian and US citizen holds a university degree in industrial engineering and an MBA in Finance.

Key upcoming dates

The 2025 Interim Report will be published on August 12, 2025.





A Q3 Qualitative Update will be published on October 13, 2025.



