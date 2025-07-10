German software company PVRadar Labs has released a Python programming package for solar asset owners and engineers that want to build site-specific models. German software company PVRadar Labs has released a Python programming toolbox for industry practitioners that are building site-specific models. The package provides a shortcut to to customize yield models with the users' choice of a wide range of temperature, rainfall, soiling, and snowfall datasets. The company says it enables a shift away from relying on general assumptions to more accurate simulations. "The PVRadar Python Package was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...