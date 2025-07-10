New solution enables personalized conversations and automated workflows entirely within WhatsApp, delivering 98% open rates compared to traditional marketing channels

ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, today announced the launch of ActiveCampaign WhatsApp Messaging, a comprehensive WhatsApp-first automation solution that enables businesses to drive marketing and sales, manage customer interactions, and streamline operations seamlessly within the world's largest messaging platform.

The solution represents a significant advancement in conversational marketing technology, moving beyond basic chatbot functionality to deliver sophisticated, personalized customer journeys within WhatsApp. With standard WhatsApp open rates reaching 98% compared to traditional marketing channels, ActiveCampaign transforms WhatsApp from a simple messaging tool into a strategic business communication platform that drives measurable customer engagement and revenue growth.

ActiveCampaign WhatsApp Messaging includes a no-code workflow and chatbot builder, a two-way shared team inbox for managing conversations, broadcast messaging for campaigns, and seamless integrations with essential business tools. ActiveCampaign enables businesses to focus on WhatsApp as their primary customer communication channel while maintaining the option to integrate with email, SMS, and social campaigns for unified cross-channel experiences.

"WhatsApp is the preferred communication channel for billions of users worldwide, yet most businesses struggle to deliver those one-to-one experiences consistently," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Our deep WhatsApp-first approach is fundamentally different from solutions that simply bolt WhatsApp onto existing platforms. We've built automation capabilities specifically for WhatsApp that enable businesses to convert leads effortlessly, optimize conversations in real-time, and deliver superior customer experiences while freeing up their teams to focus on driving results."

With ActiveCampaign's WhatsApp Messaging, businesses can:

Drive higher conversions and accelerate growth: Acquire more customers with automated WhatsApp sequences that engage and nurture prospects through completion of applications, document uploads, and more. The solution automatically organizes and automates conversations while measuring and optimizing WhatsApp sequences for maximum effectiveness, while up-to-date conversion data, including Click-to-WhatsApp ads, powers more effective remarketing efforts.

Acquire more customers with automated WhatsApp sequences that engage and nurture prospects through completion of applications, document uploads, and more. The solution automatically organizes and automates conversations while measuring and optimizing WhatsApp sequences for maximum effectiveness, while up-to-date conversion data, including Click-to-WhatsApp ads, powers more effective remarketing efforts. Transform scattered conversations into strategic customer insights: Create WhatsApp flows that solve questions and organize chats without relying on technical support. The shared team inbox allows businesses to track conversations, assign responders, add tags and notes, and leverage powerful searches and filters. Real-time operational data helps identify opportunities at the team, responder, or contact level while personalizing inbox shortcuts to essential tools and automations.

Create WhatsApp flows that solve questions and organize chats without relying on technical support. The shared team inbox allows businesses to track conversations, assign responders, add tags and notes, and leverage powerful searches and filters. Real-time operational data helps identify opportunities at the team, responder, or contact level while personalizing inbox shortcuts to essential tools and automations. Automate repetitive tasks with intelligent messaging: Streamline business operations by automating the delivery of messages, images, videos, or PDFs without code. Easily set up workflows for utility and notification messages including service updates, order confirmations, and shipping notifications-enabling non-technical teams to maintain consistent customer communication.

"The before and after of using ActiveCampaign WhatsApp Messaging was a watershed moment. What happened was tremendous agility when talking to the client; we had visibility of how the lead was passing between teams and how it was progressing, resulting in better coordination to retain the client faster and for a longer time," said Gloria del Hoyo, Director of Acquisition at Contalink. "Besides that, what we love most about ActiveCampaign WhatsApp Messaging are all the possibilities to build on it. It's not simply a WhatsApp solution where you send and receive messages, but rather there are a thousand and one possibilities to quickly build on what already exists, connect it to other systems, etc., to provide a better experience."

ActiveCampaign WhatsApp Messaging is available to businesses worldwide. To discover how to turn WhatsApp conversations into scalable revenue growth, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/whatsapp.

