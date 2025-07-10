Bracco Imaging Earns EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Global Sustainability Leadership

Award places company in top 1% of organizations rated globally for environmental, social, and ethical practices

MILAN, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging, a global leader in diagnostic imaging, has achieved a sustainability milestone with the award of a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted business sustainability rating platforms. The award highlights Bracco's growing commitment to environmental and social responsibility-and positions the company among a select group of global organizations demonstrating leadership in sustainable business practices.

Bracco earned an overall score of 83 out of 100 in its EcoVadis assessment, with particularly strong performance in the Environment category, where it scored 91/100. The Platinum Medal reflects the company's high standards across four sustainability pillars: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement-areas in which Bracco has made strategic investments to drive responsible growth and long-term impact.

"This recognition affirms the progress we've made in embedding sustainability across our operations," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice Chairman and CEO of Bracco Imaging. "After two consecutive Gold Medals, being awarded the Platinum Medal this year holds special meaning. We're proud of what this says about our culture and our people-the award reflects the collective commitment of teams across Bracco. We see sustainability as a driver of innovation and long-term value, and this milestone motivates us to go even further."

Bracco's sustainability strategy is deeply embedded in its business model and supported by internationally recognized standards, including ISO 14001 (environmental management), ISO 50001 (energy management), and ISO 45001 (health and safety). From renewable energy and waste reduction to employee well-being, product safety, and ethical supply chains, the company has built a comprehensive approach to environmental and social governance.

Bracco has published an Environmental Report for nearly 30 years, which has evolved into a full Sustainability Report aligned with global ESG frameworks. The 2024 edition outlines clear actions, measurable results, and forward-looking goals across all sustainability dimensions, and is being promoted through a global communications campaign aimed at engaging internal and external stakeholders and reinforcing Bracco's position as a responsible, future-focused healthcare company.

"This achievement belongs to every colleague across our global team," added Fulvio Renoldi Bracco. "It reflects the commitment we share to building a more sustainable future-not as a one-time milestone, but as an ongoing responsibility. At Bracco, we see sustainability as integral to how we innovate, how we operate, and how we serve people and communities around the world."

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has 3,800 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. Discover Bracco at https://www.bracco.com/.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a leading global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis Rating covers a broad range of non-financial management systems including Environmental, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

