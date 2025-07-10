ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Dividend Payment

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

For Immediate Release:

10 July 2025

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 10 July 2025

Ex-Date: 17 July 2025

Record Date: 18 July 2025

Payment Date: 30 July 2025



Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF IE000QUCVEN9 USD 0.0821





Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 531 8194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684