Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
10.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Dividend Payment

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

For Immediate Release:

10 July 2025

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 10 July 2025

Ex-Date: 17 July 2025

Record Date: 18 July 2025

Payment Date: 30 July 2025

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETFIE000QUCVEN9USD0.0821



Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 531 8194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684


