PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

10 July 2025

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Dividend Increase for the year ending 31 May 2026

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to increase the Company's dividend for the financial year ending 31 May 2026.

The Company's stated dividend policy is to pay an annual dividend of at least 4.0 per cent. of the NAV per share as at the end of the preceding financial year. Based on the NAV per share at the end of the preceding financial year of 337.36p, the Board is pleased to confirm its intention to increase the dividend payable in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2026 to 13.50 pence per share. This represents an increase of 0.98 pence per share (or 7.8 per cent.) on the dividend paid in the previous financial year.

It is intended that four equal distributions of 3.375 pence per share will be paid in each of August, November, February and May of the Company's current financial year.

The first interim dividend of 3.375 pence per share will be paid on 14 August 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 25 July 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 24 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Equity Income Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000