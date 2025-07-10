TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

10 July 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities, have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 June 2025 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 17 July 2025

Record Date 18 July 2025

Payment Date 1 August 2025

Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.