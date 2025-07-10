Anzeige
Hiab Corporation: Regulatory approvals received for the sale of MacGregor, closing expected on 31 July 2025

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 JULY 2025 AT 09:30 AM (EEST)

Regulatory approvals received for the sale of MacGregor, closing expected on 31 July 2025

Hiab (at the time Cargotec) announced on 14 November, 2024, that it had signed an agreement to sell its MacGregor business to funds managed by Triton (the "Transaction"). On July 1, 2025, Hiab announced that all necessary regulatory approvals had been received, with the exception of approval from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

All regulatory approvals have now been secured, and the closing of the Transaction is expected on 31 July 2025.

MacGregor has been reported as part of discontinued operations from the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards.

Hiab Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000?
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
