Outfit7: New Hair, Who's This? The Hair Salon Arrives in My Talking Angela 2.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of My Talking Angela 2 just got a major style upgrade. The brand-new Hair Salon is now open, bringing a fresh wave of fashion, flair, and full creative control. For the first time ever in the game, players can cut, color, and style Talking Angela's hair, transforming her look with personalized hairstyles and dazzling details. This premium feature joins the already available Fashion Editor, creating the ultimate playground for creativity, customization, and full glam control from head to toe.

A Whole New Way to Play: Step Inside the Hair Salon



It's bold. It's bright. It's a blow-dryer-shaped building you can't miss. The Hair Salon is the latest addition to Angela's city, and is bursting with ways to personalize your star player. Angela's already in the stylist's chair - now it's your turn to shine as her personal glam squad.

With pro tools and endless combinations, you can design show-stopping hairstyles that are as fierce or as fun as you want them to be:

Choose a Base Look : Straight, wavy, curly, braids - go classic or get creative.

: Straight, wavy, curly, braids - go classic or get creative. Prep Like a Pro : Shampoo, blow-dry, and get Angela's hair ready for transformation.

: Shampoo, blow-dry, and get Angela's hair ready for transformation. Cut & Shape : Give her a sharp bob, feathered fringe, or your own signature style.

: Give her a sharp bob, feathered fringe, or your own signature style. Dye & Dazzle : From pastel ombré to glitter roots, explore every color of the rainbow.

: From pastel ombré to glitter roots, explore every color of the rainbow. Style It Out : Use curlers, straighteners, and wavers for the perfect finishing touch.

: Use curlers, straighteners, and wavers for the perfect finishing touch. Add Accessories: Headbands, scrunchies, clips, glitters - top off every look your own way.

You can move freely between stations, experimenting and refining until your masterpiece is complete. Then, save it all in the Glam Room for future slayage - your go-to spot for all your best looks.

Imperfectly Iconic: Style With Confidence

In My Talking Angela 2, style isn't about perfection, it's about personality and freedom. Whether Angela's flaunting a flawless blowout, rocking a wildly unexpected look, or even going for a buzz cut, she's never been more relatable. Players are encouraged to embrace fun, fearless choices, and express themselves boldly, because confidence beats perfection every time.

Full Fashion Freedom: Style Angela from Head to Toe

With the Hair Salon and Fashion Editor combined, My Talking Angela 2 now offers the most expressive customization experience yet. Whether you're curating couture outfits, mixing up must-have accessories, or giving Angela a hairstyle that breaks the internet, you have total control over her look. Fashion is no longer just an outfit - it's a full experience. And Angela is your canvas.

UGC Spotlight: Show the World Your Signature Look

Fans are already flooding Angela's social media with bold looks, glam fails, and must-see makeovers. Whether you're into sleek and stylish or wild and wacky, share your creations with the world for a chance to be featured on Angela's social channels. Angela herself will be picking her faves to shout out in her feed. And, even better, one standout style will be brought into the game as Angela's next official iconic look. Pro tip: Go bold. Go big. Go beautiful. Your creativity deserves to be seen.

Ready to Glam Up Talking Angela?

The Hair Salon is officially open. So grab your tools, unleash your inner stylist, and turn Angela into your personal fashion icon. The only limit is your imagination. Download now and start creating your glam masterpiece.

Note: Some features may be subject to different pricing and availability.

ABOUT MY TALKING ANGELA 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Angela 2 blurs the lines between virtual pet games and simple life simulations. As players take care of Talking Angela, they join her on exciting adventures in the big city. The game offers a multitude of customization options, and activities ranging from travel, to music, to martial arts. With a wide range of features, My Talking Angela 2 provides endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're ready to join Angela on her adventures, find more information HERE .

