Winners from Türkiye, Ukraine, and Czech Republic lead the way in sustainability research

Celebrating young innovators tackling global issues through scientific inquiry

Three student teams from schools across Europe have won awards in the 2025 Cambridge Science Competition, run by the International Education group at Cambridge University Press Assessment (Cambridge). The winning teams are from Türkiye, Ukraine, and Czech Republic and were selected by an expert panel of judges at the University of Cambridge for the high calibre of their projects, each of which aim to tackle real-world sustainability issues.

The global Cambridge Science Competition, an extracurricular program for students aged 14-16, fosters a passion for innovation, research and critical thinking while honing practical lab skills. Participants are challenged to design projects with real-world relevance to their schools or communities, focusing on sustainability. This year, the competition saw record entries from student teams who are studying for Cambridge IGCSE science qualifications, taught across 6,000 schools globally.

Best in Europe winner Türkiye

Students from Bestepe College in Türkiye took the top European prize for a pioneering investigation into the use of pinecone-derived probiotics to improve bean crop yields. By creating biodegradable probiotic beads, the team demonstrated a remarkable 105% increase in bean plant growth over 20 days. Their research could suggest a sustainable, low-cost alternative to chemical fertilizers.

Ilgin Yildirim Usta, IGCSE Biology Teacher, said: "This project was more than just science-it became a chance for us to connect with something bigger: our responsibility to the environment and the future of agriculture."

Student, Ece Aydin, added: "This experience has inspired me to keep asking questions, stay curious, and continue working on solutions that can help both people and the planet."

Country Award Ukraine

A team of students from Gymnasium A+ school in Ukraine earned a Country Award for developing biodegradable bioplastics from brown seaweed. Their eco-friendly material offers a flexible, rapidly decomposing alternative to single-use plastics, addressing a pressing environmental issue.

Student, Amina Sorochynska said: "Winning a prize in this competition feels amazing. We're passionate about environmental issues and wanted to find a biodegradable alternative to plastic. It's great to know that our idea was thought to be potentially so useful."

Country Award Czech Republic

Students from Townshend International School in the Czech Republic also received a Country Award for their study of moss species' ability to absorb water and filter pollutants.

Their project showed how mosses could be used to combat drought and improve water quality, offering a natural bio-filtration and conservation solution.

Student Abigail said: "After winning, I feel much more confident in my abilities to problem-solve and design solutions. This experience has motivated me to take on more science projects in the future."

Christine Ozden, Global Director for Climate Education at Cambridge, said: "These students are a shining example of what's possible when young minds are given the opportunity to explore science in creative, meaningful ways. These three outstanding projects show how Cambridge students across Europe are using science to address real-world challenges. What unites them is not only great scientific thinking and application, but a deep sense of responsibility toward shaping a better future."

