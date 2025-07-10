Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Advances Investigation of Indata Project Robust Copper Values of "at least" 5km Breadth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its 60% optioned interest in the Indata copper-gold property.

Situated in north-central British Columbia on the east side of Albert Lake, a 2-hour drive from the community of Fort St. James, the Indata Property comprises 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares.

In the early history of the Indata project, exploration for lode gold was the predominant objective. Extensive soil grids, initially targeting gold but more recently copper, show in addition to robust values in copper, many clusters of anomalous antimony commonly exceeding 100 ppm through a north-south breadth of at least five kilometers (see fig. 1)

Figure 1 -Indata Property Copper in Soil Samples. Star Copper 2025

The property is predominantly significant for its copper, gold and molybdenum endowment but is also endowed with antimony. Star Copper intends to advance a 2025 exploration drill campaign focusing primarily on step-out drilling to further investigate holes IN22-82 and IN22-74 (see below).

Examples of mineralization include:

Copper: Hole IN22-82 with 174.0 meters grading 0.23% copper including 29.0 meters grading 0.47% copper.

Gold: Hole DDH88-11 with 4.0 meters grading 47.26 g/t gold.

Molybdenum: Hole IN22-74 with 31.0 meters at the bottom of the hole grading 0.102% molybdenum including 7.5 meters grading 0.320% Mo.

In 2022, while drilling a concept hole for Carbonate Hosted Gold or Carbonate Replacement (CRD) style mineralization in the northwest sector of the property, hole IN22-84 intersected 81 meters of limestone breccia extensively mineralized with silica, arsenic and antimony above a quartz monzonite intrusive sporadically mineralized with molybdenite. Subsequent review of the geochemical database indicates extensive anomalous antimony in soil samples outbound from this discovery.

Targets constituted veins and silicified zones with many discoveries made by drilling and mechanical trenching. Gold Mineralization was often associated with stibnite resulting in many antimony assays exceeding 0.5% (to as high of 3.8% antimony) - (See Fig. 2).

Figure 2. Indata Property Geology & Mineralization Zones. Star Copper 2025.

Indata is located proximal to the trace of the Pinchi Fault Zone, 120 kilometers northwest of the community of Fort St. James, BC while the historic Snowbird Mine, also located proximal to the trace of the Pinchi Fault Zone, is located 12 kilometers west of Fort St. James. At Snowbird a small tonnage of ore with a reported grade of 9% antimony and 0.25 ounces per ton gold [±8.6 g/t] was mined during the Second World War. Snowbird provides clues to gold-antimony mineralization at Indata which is prospective for these metals through its entire 14 km length.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "The historic data and ongoing efforts of our geologists bolsters our support for this exciting project. Dedicated exploration is an excellent means to meet the growing industrial and economic demands of North America and beyond. This asset is an excellent example of how we aim to continue to build a big picture, area-wide investment in the copper-gold resource sector in Western Canada. Our goal is meet the demand and build shareholder value in what is an extraordinary period of fast paced change and growth."

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

NOTE: Additional details, maps, and reports regarding the project can be found on the Star Copper website at https://starcopper.com/projects/indata-project/.

