Despite the upcoming loss of US federal tax credits, community solar developers and investors can prevail if they prioritize states with strong legislation and financial incentives. From pv magazine USA In the wake of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, developers are working to ensure their projects are developed under the tightened timeline to qualify for the tax credit. A failure to do so means the project's financials are less likely to pencil in. President Donald Trump's executive order earlier this week directed the Treasury to apply tighter restrictions to 45Y production tax credit and 45E ...

