The Middle East Faces a Major Opportunity at Fruit Attraction 2025, Which Reinforces Its Global Reach with 5% growth

MADRID, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit Attraction, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX and being held from 30 September to 2 October, confirms the strong momentum in its 17th edition for which growth is expected in all its parameters.

With more than two months to go, Fruit Attraction confirms the participation of 2,179 companies from 61 countries and an exhibition area of 73,655 square metres, which means an increase of 5% over last year's total.

Forecasts for Fruit Attraction 2025 estimate that the event will surpass 2,500 companies, cover 75,000 square metres of fresh produce offering and welcome over 120,000 trade professionals from 150 countries.

In addition to the new features at this edition, such as the new distribution and sectorisation of its ten halls, thetomato has been selected as the start product of this edition. It is the most widely consumed vegetable in the world. The activities at the trade fair will be focused on three areas: its role in our diet, its social and economic value, and the geopolitical implications of its global trade.

Malaysia and Mexico will be the main markets of the Guest Importing Countries initiative, which will be added to the impressive Buyers Programme that, with the collaboration of MAPA and ICEX, will bring more than 700 buyers from around the world. Additionally, ICEX will organise the World Fresh Forum, the series of webinars featuring experts and trade professionals focusing on Mexico, Malaysia and China, taking place on 15, 16 and 17 September.

Fruit Attraction 2025 will be presenting the Best Stand Awards, which will recognise those exhibition spaces that stand out at the trade fair for their creativity, design and commitment to sustainability in its four categories: Most Original; Best Design; Most Sustainable and Audience Favourite

On the other hand, Fruit Attraction is promoting the Organic Hub Tour, a specially signposted route within the trade fair that will give greater visibility to certified organic products.

Finally, Fruit Attraction will once again serve as a hub for industry knowledge, with a full programme of technical forums covering a wide variety of topics and featuring high-level speakers and experts.

Fruit Attraction 2025 will be held at the IFEMA MADRID Exhibition Center from Tuesday 30 September to Thursday 2 October, from 9.30am to 7pm, and until 4pm on the last day.

