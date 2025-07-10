HIKMICRO Expands into Global Instrumentation Market

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKMICRO, a subsidiary of HIKVISION has formally entered the global instrumentation market with the introduction of high-precision Coriolis and Ultrasonic flow meters. This strategic expansion marks a significant step towards the company's ambition to deliver a comprehensive industrial platform that unites production control, predictive maintenance and safety within a single, affordable solution.

As one of the few manufacturers that integrates chip design and manufacturing, core algorithm development and complete testing and production, HIKMICRO has earned a reputation for making advanced thermal imaging technology accessible across industries. Its chip-to-system approach has disrupted the high-price monopoly traditionally held by industry giants, enabling more organisations to adopt predictive maintenance and improve production safety.

"Factories increasingly need affordable solutions for production control and digital transformation," said Stefan Li, Overseas Market Director of HIKMICRO.

"Our expansion into instrumentation naturally extends from our thermal imaging expertise. As a subsidiary of HIKVISION established in 2016, HIKMICRO is one of the few manufacturers that integrates chip design and manufacturing, core algorithm development, and testing and production."

The new flow meters build on HIKMICRO's core competencies in sensor development, signal processing and calibration. The FC00 Coriolis Mass Flow Meter delivers ±0.1% liquid and ±0.5% gas measurement accuracy, making it ideal for food and beverage industries where precision is critical. Its AI-enhanced temperature compensation ensures =±0.001 g/cm³ density accuracy while built-in diagnostics monitor system integrity. The product features ultra-fast 8000 samples/sec digital processing that significantly enhances measurement reliability and response times for demanding industrial environments. Meanwhile, the FU00 Ultrasonic Flow Meter achieves ±0.5% accuracy in water applications with its non-invasive design that eliminates pressure loss and downtime. Its smart AI diagnostics continuously evaluate signal quality and probe performance to maintain optimal operation. Though the instruments themselves deliver impressive accuracy and adaptive performance, they are part of a broader objective: to help industries digitise processes without incurring the high costs that have historically slowed adoption.

HIKMICRO's entry into flow measurement underscores its commitment to bringing reliable, high-accuracy technology to a wider market. By combining in-house chip design and advanced algorithms with manufacturing scale, the company is in a strong position to deliver instruments that meet demanding industrial standards without the traditional price barrier.

Today, HIKMICRO operates in over 100 countries, supporting customers with a diverse portfolio that includes handheld thermal cameras, acoustic imaging devices and fixed thermography systems. The addition of flow measurement instruments extends this offer into production control, completing an integrated platform that enables continuous monitoring, early fault detection and process optimisation under one brand.

With this expansion, HIKMICRO reinforces its role as a partner for industries seeking practical and scalable ways to improve efficiency, enhance safety and accelerate digital transformation.

