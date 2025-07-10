Symphony Environmental: D2W BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC COMPLIANT WITH EU DIRECTIVE

BOREHAMWOOD, England, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc, global specialists in technologies that make plastic and rubber products "smarter, safer and sustainable", is pleased to make this updated announcement following guidance and clarification from the Office of Environmental Enforcement of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Republic of Ireland, a member-state of the European Union.

The EPA statement of 20th June 2025 said: "Following a thorough review of the submitted documentation and relevant scientific studies, we can confirm that d2w products do not fall within the scope of Directive (EU) 2019/904, which prohibits the use of certain plastic materials due to their contribution to microplastic pollution.

The d2w technology has been scientifically demonstrated to undergo full biodegradation without leaving behind persistent microplastics or toxic residues. This conclusion is supported by independent studies and aligns with the objectives of the Directive to reduce plastic pollution and promote sustainable alternatives.

We have reviewed the Commission Notice (2021/C 216/01) published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 7 June 2021, which provides guidelines on the implementation of Directive (EU) 2019/904. Based on the evidence submitted, we are satisfied that d2w products are not subject to the restrictions outlined in the Directive or its accompanying guidelines."

Symphony's CEO, Michael Laurier, said "Our announcement of the 23 June repeated verbatim the approval we had received from Ireland, but the heading was technically incorrect. In the view of the EPA of Ireland, and based on scientific evidence relating to d2w, only plastic products made with d2w are proven to fully biodegrade without leaving persistent microplastics or toxic residues, therefore different to oxo-degradable or oxo-biodegradable plastics as defined by the EU Directive 2019/904 or the EU Commission Notice 2021/C 216/01, which states that such plastics do not properly biodegrade and leave persistent microplastics.

"Therefore, d2w biodegradable plastics are confirmed by the EPA of Ireland to be compliant with the EU Directive. Additionally, d2w biodegradable plastics are compatible with the EU Plastic Strategy.

"We are pleased to receive this guidance from the EPA in Ireland. Having now clarified this, we see no reason why d2w products should not now be sold and used in every member-state of the EU. We are confident that it's better for Europe's environment for plastic to be made so that it quickly biodegrades leaving no toxic residues, instead of lying or floating around for decades and creating microplastics."

