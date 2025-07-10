Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 9 July 2025, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 30 June 2025 (the 'Programme') it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares' or 'Shares') through Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt'). The Shares purchased will be cancelled and delisted from the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE') .

Date of purchases 9 July 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased 583,416 LSE on-market purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE (on-market) 583,416 Lowest price paid per Share (pence per share): 48.35 Highest price paid per Share (pence per share): 48.61 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence per share): 48.50

Included in the above are 75,555 Ordinary Shares which Peel Hunt, acting as principal, acquired through the JSE Order book and sold to the Company on-market through the LSE.

Following the purchases and pursuant to the cancellation thereof, the Company will have 2,333,671,528 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,333,671,528 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of Shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Execution venue 72,381 48.35 12:46 LSE 63,859 48.50 13:36 LSE 371,621 48.50 14:28 LSE 75,555 48.61 15:26 LSE

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

10 July 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com