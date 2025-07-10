Bitwise Europe: Bitwise strengthens European crypto research team with appointment of Max Shannon

Nomination reflects Bitwise's continued commitment to research and education

Shannon has strong background in token analysis, data-driven research

Bitwise publishes a wide range of research seeking to facilitate investor access to rapidly growing digital finance asset class





10 July 2025. London: Bitwiseis pleased to announce the appointment of Max Shannon as Senior Research Associate within its European research team. The move reinforces Bitwise's ongoing commitment to research and investor education, aimed at making crypto assets more widely accessible to the investment community and support its suite of German domiciled crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), which includes single asset strategies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, diversified crypto baskets, and index-based staking ETPs.

Shannon brings a strong background in token analysis, crypto equities, and data-driven research, and will play a key role in expanding Bitwise's thought leadership in crypto investing.

Prior to joining Bitwise, Shannon served as a Crypto & Equity Research Analyst at CoinShares, where he specialized in liquid tokens and publicly listed crypto-related companies. His expertise in Python programming and his hands-on experience analyzing large financial datasets make him a strong fit for Bitwise's data-centric research approach.

In his new role, Shannon will report directly to Dr. André Dragosch, Head of Research, Europe at Bitwise, who said: Max's dual strengths in granular token evaluation and quantitative data analysis align perfectly with our commitment to rigorous, research-first investment strategies. His appointment further strengthens our capabilities in altcoin research and underscores our dedication to delivering institutional-grade insights to our European clients and the investment community."

Shannon said: "I'm excited to join such a dynamic and innovative firm as Bitwise, and to work alongside a team of true crypto experts. Being part of a company that places research and investor education at the core of its mission is a unique opportunity for me, and I look forward to contributing to the continued expansion of that vision."

Bitwise made its debut on the European marketon 18 June 2020, and its portfolio of products has expanded rapidly since then. Its products are designed to integrate seamlessly into traditional portfolios, offering exposure to crypto assets through regulated vehicles- without the operational risks of holding a physical wallet. Based on the country of residence and other applicable local requirements, some of the current offerings may be suitable to individual investors and available via leading brokerage platforms, with features such as physical redemption included as standard. Bitwise publishes regular freely available analysis on the latest developments in the crypto sector, including a weekly commentary, special reports and deep dives on specific topics. Examples are the weekly Crypto Market Compass, the monthly Bitcoin Macro Investorreport and the Crypto Market Espresso, an ad-hoc publication focused on market-relevant crypto news and timely insights. Register hereor follow our Linkedin newsletterif you'd like to be notified by email when new market commentary and research updates become available. All research is available on the insights sectionat bitwiseinvestments.eu.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world's leading crypto specialist asset managers. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence, managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past five years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe's most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin. We exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Our European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit http://www.bitwiseinvestments.eu



Important information

The information contained in this press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, opinions are those of Bitwise and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy any financial products or cryptocurrencies. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbHor contact us directly via europe@bitwiseinvesmtents.com



Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs"), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on www.bitwiseinvestments.eu. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary?and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks?relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.