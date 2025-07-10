DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1003.1079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 275037 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN LEI Code: 549300G98QH2QEP4RG70 Sequence No.: 395513 EQS News ID: 2167942 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 10, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)