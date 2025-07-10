Odine Acquires 53% Stake in Logate to Accelerate Global Expansion and Innovation

ISTANBUL, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner, has announced the acquisition of a 53.03% stake in Montenegro-based technology company, Logate D.O.O., marking a significant milestone in its strategic growth trajectory. This acquisition strengthens Odine's existing product and service portfolio, accelerates its R&D investments, and facilitates access to new markets, particularly across Europe.

Founded in 2006, Logate is widely recognized for its expertise in 5G infrastructure, banking systems, and enterprise solutions. With a strong engineering team and a software-first approach, Logate has earned a reputation for reliability and innovation throughout the region. The company now becomes an integral part of Odine's global technology ecosystem.

Through this acquisition, Odine aims to integrate Logate's innovative product portfolio with its global presence, customer network, and cloud-native infrastructure. This strategic alignment will not only reinforce Odine's market position in existing geographies, but also support its expansion across high-potential verticals such as fintech, public services, and enterprise IT. The combined strengths of both organizations are expected to enhance technical capacity, drive product innovation, and amplify commercial effectiveness on a global scale. Logate's expertise in core network software is also expected to contribute to Odine's medium- and long-term efforts focused on next-generation connectivity technologies, including 6G and beyond.

Commenting on the acquisition, Alper Tunga Burak, Chairman and CEO, Odine, stated: "We consider this partnership with Logate a major milestone in Odine's global growth journey. Their technical know-how and regional experience, combined with our operational infrastructure and international scale, will create a powerful synergy. We are confident that this collaboration will deliver sustainable value for both parties and support our expansion across critical verticals, from financial technologies and public infrastructure to enterprise software and digital communication platforms."

As part of the transaction, Odine also gains indirect ownership in two of Logate's affiliated entities: Logate Institut Za Informacione Tehnologije, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on software education and human capital development; and Logate GMBH, a Vienna-based marketing company in which Logate holds a 70% stake. These entities are expected to contribute not only to Odine's technical capabilities but also to its talent development initiatives and operational footprint in Europe.

This acquisition marks a strategic leap in Odine's mission to deliver high-value, future-ready solutions through technological excellence, regional expansion, and investment in innovation.

About Odine:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, delivering AI-powered network solutions, cloud infrastructures, virtualization technologies, and end-to-end systems integration services. As a leading company, combining strategic consultancy expertise with integrated solution delivery and an AI-driven product portfolio, Odine enables organizations to gain flexibility, agility, and long-term value through scalable architectures. Odine adopts a vendor-agnostic approach and brings extensive expertise in next-generation technologies, including Tier 1 software-defined networks, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, cloudification, and AI-powered orchestration and actively engages in research and development efforts to advance these fields. Fully committed to its partners' success, Odine works collaboratively to ensure its clients are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Odine is publicly listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the creation of long-term value for its shareholders.

www.odine.com

