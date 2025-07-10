INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Europe Showcases Global Acceleration

Europe's flagship event advancing the battery and EV industry from cell design to policy frameworks

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, co-located with Energy Storage Summit Germany (ESG), welcomed over 17,000 industry professionals and more than 1,100 exhibitors to Messe Stuttgart. This combined event represents the only place where the entire advanced battery, electric & hybrid vehicle technology and energy storage supply chain can be accessed under one roof. From breakthrough technologies and policy insights to hands-on demos and global partnerships, the 2025 edition captured the rapid pace of industry evolution and the growing international significance.

Keynote sessions across the three-day event featured high-profile speakers from across the battery, automotive and energy sectors, including BMW Group, Verkor, Mercedes-Benz, CATL and Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The presentations explored the intersection of innovation, policy and scalability, offering strategic perspectives on the future of electrification and energy storage globally. The successful opening evening networking reception, which began with an official welcome by Dr. Patrick Rapp, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism of the State Government of Baden-Württemberg, offered attendees a valuable opportunity to connect and exchange ideas. This marked the start of an exclusive partnership which will see the State Government become patrons of The Battery Show Europe through 2026 and beyond.

"In today's shifting landscape, companies are redefining value and scale while navigating increasingly complex supply chains and intensifying competition," shares John Lewinski, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering "The high caliber of conversation, the launch of new initiatives and the exceptional attendance illuminates a market that is not only expanding, but actively reshaping global energy and e-mobility systems."

The conference program, featuring leaders from ACC, Ampere, Daimler, ExxonMobil, Lyten, NIO, Scania, Siemens and more, delivered over 32 hours of expert-led content structured across three focused education tracks: Advanced Battery Technologies, addressing the latest breakthroughs in materials and cell chemistry; Battery Production and Vehicle Integration, focusing on production scale-up and system-level engineering; and Geopolitics, Trade & Supply Chain Resilience, tackling policy trends and raw material security. A new addition for 2025, the Battery Tech Theater in Hall 7, offered free education sessions on the expo floor, extending access to technical insights for all attendees.

Several other new features were introduced to enhance engagement and drive forward industry conversation. The Women in EV Lunch, sponsored by Parker Lord, brought professionals together to spotlight female leadership in the clean tech space. The newly launched Pitch Breakfast series showcased fast-paced presentations from start-ups highlighting early-stage innovation and commercialization strategies. The sessions allowed emerging players to engage with representatives from Mercedes-Benz, CATL, NIO and Volta Energy Technologies, demonstrating the industry's commitment to supporting and scouting next-generation solutions.

Relationship building remains a core component of the event's experience. Each morning began with Networking Breakfast hosted by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, ReCharge and Bloomberg NEF, fostering informal discussion and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing. The debut of the Customer Experience Lounge added a new dimension to community engagement by inviting real-time attendee feedback, underscoring the event's focus on continuous improvement and responsiveness.

"The European battery industry faces fierce competition from emerging markets, supply-chain challenges, and a global trade war," noted Michael Anderson, Editor-in-Chief, Battery Technology. "But The Battery Show Europe brought together two things that offer hope. First, it put industry leaders together in numerous conference sessions to discuss and debate the industry's way forward. And second, it offered aisles upon aisles of cutting-edge technical solutions for battery production. One must come out of the event with renewed hope for the industry."

The expo floor showcased strong global representation across sectors and markets, with notable exhibitors including BECKHOFF, Bosch Rexroth, Dow, Henkel, Schunk, Dürr/ GROB and Honeywell, presenting solutions spanning the technology value chain. Complementing the industry presence, VDMA hosted free-to-attend guided tours of key show floor areas focusing on Electrode Production Equipment, Cell Production Equipment, Automation Equipment, Digital Solutions and Quality, facilitating direct engagement between attendees and solution providers. Supported by over 40 industry media partners and associations, the event's amplified reach reinforced the status as the definitive meeting point for the global battery ecosystem.

From scaling production capabilities and reinforcing supply chain resilience to navigating evolving regulatory frameworks and fostering strategic global partnerships, the 2025 event provided a timely forum to address industry-critical topics. Conversations across the expo floor emphasized the urgency of cross-border collaboration in accelerating battery supply chain development and driving the transition to clean mobility and sustainable energy systems. With annual battery demand surpassing 1 terawatt-hour (TWh) and electric car sales reaching 17 million in 2024, the technologies, partnerships and insights shared at The Battery Show Europe reflect where the industry is heading and why it remains the essential place to share the dialogue and help steer global momentum forward.

The Battery Show Europe will return to Messe Stuttgart, Germany from June 9-11, 2026. Stay up to date on event updates here: www.thebatteryshow.eu

The conversation continues October 6-9 at The Battery Show North America in Detroit, Michigan. For more information visit www.thebatteryshow.com

