EDB Postgres AI empowers automotive leaders to deliver revenue growth while maintaining data and AI sovereignty across geographies and markets.

EnterpriseDB ("EDB"), the leading sovereign AI and data company, returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed to spotlight how successful automotive leaders are shaping the next generation of mobility with real-time, agentic, and generative AI data systems.

New global research from EDB (May 2025), based on responses from 190 automotive executives across 300 countries, revealed that just 13% of organizations are thriving with their agentic and generative AI investments. These top performers, from North America to EMEA and Asia Pacific, are achieving 5x higher ROI by building their AI and data infrastructure around the mission-critical idea of sovereignty-ensuring that they can govern their data and activate intelligence wherever, however, and whenever it's needed.

"From track telemetry to in-vehicle intelligence, real-time data processing, supply chain integrations, and new direct-to-customer service and support strategies, agentic and GenAI integration have become critical imperatives in the future of mobility," said Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB. "Sovereignty isn't just technical-it's strategic, as the research with these executives showed us."

Few industries are evolving faster-or facing greater complexity-than automotive. From software-defined vehicles to predictive maintenance and autonomous systems, the sector is undergoing a data-driven transformation. In the U.K. alone, the automotive AI market is expected to grow from $288 million in 2024 to $922 million by 2030, reflecting a 21.7% CAGR as manufacturers shift to intelligent, connected systems.1

"As automakers navigate tightening regulations, distributed supply chains, and the need for cross-border data compliance, the ability to govern where and how data is processed has become essential. EDB Postgres® AI gives enterprises the control they need to build this future securely, in real time, and at scale," said Devin Pratt, Research Director, IDC.

Investing in future talent

The growing need for talent skilled in Postgres and generative and agentic AI means automotive leaders must deliver one platform that spans business units and geographies, enabling no-code/low-code AI factory production as well as secure, compliant, and highly scalable data estate management.

That same need for skills and fresh thinking is why EDB supports emerging talent through hands-on initiatives. As part of Goodwood's Future Lab and STEM Lab programming, EDB is inviting students to submit big ideas that use data and AI to solve real-world problems. The winning proposal will be featured in a national U.K. newspaper and awarded a £2,000 prize.

"Significant shifts like this demand new ways to innovate, and who better to ask to help innovate than the next generation of software and systems leaders. Postgres has won because of its ability to handle structured and unstructured data in new and creative ways," said Tatum Pollard, VP of Communications and Amplification, EDB.

With the U.K. STEM workforce projected to grow 10% by 2030, while 49% of tech and engineering firms are struggling to fill roles, EDB's initiative supports a critical need: building a stronger, more diverse talent pipeline for the AI and data economy.2

Recognized market momentum

EDB's return to Goodwood follows a breakout year of recognition for innovation, impact, and culture:

To learn more about how EDB Postgres AI is helping enterprises-and industries-move faster with confidence, visit enterprisedb.com.

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform-secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

