RBW Electric Cars: British Electric Innovator RBW Cars Makes Debut at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hand-built classic-style EVs and patented SpiritEV technology take centre stage, heralding a new era of heritage electrification and RBW's forthcoming U.S. expansion

LONDON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RBW EV Cars, the first and only globally registered manufacturer building brand-new, classic-shaped electric vehicles, will step onto one of motorsport's most celebrated stages this weekend when it appears at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the very first time. The company's inaugural showing places it shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's most storied automakers and signals a new era for British craftsmanship reborn through electrification.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Peter Swain and a team of veterans from Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Jaguar and other leading brands, RBW hand-builds every car from a newly engineered, crash-compliant bodyshell rather than converting an existing classic. Goodwood visitors will see that philosophy in action when three individually specified RBW Roadsters - painted Opalescent Silver Blue, Tungsten Silver and English White - showcased for attendees to view and feel in-person. Each car sprints from 0-60 mph in 8.9 seconds, cruises for up to 160 miles on a single charge and, thanks to RBW's proprietary SpiritEV platform, delivers modern safety and refinement without sacrificing the analogue charm of a 1960s MG.

"Goodwood celebrates the icons of automotive history while championing the technology that will define its future," said Swain. "Our debut at the festival proves to the industry that you no longer have to choose between the two. A brand-new classic EV is not just possible - it's here, it's compliant and, as of today, it's running up Lord March's driveway."

SpiritEV, launched in 2024, supplies the fully patented rear-subframe system that integrates drivetrain, crash sensors, coil-over suspension and HVAC into a single module. The REG 100-approved, ISO 9001-accredited platform gives OEMs and speciality builders a turnkey route to electrification, letting them outsource anything from a single component to an entire powertrain programme.

RBW's commitment to bespoke luxury extends well beyond performance figures. Every customer can tailor exterior paint, wheel design, steering wheel and leather palette, a philosophy echoed by fellow British heritage brand Ettinger, which will display its handmade leather goods alongside the Roadsters inside Goodwood's Startline.

The festival also sets the stage for RBW's transatlantic expansion. In October, the company will open a 29,000-square-foot manufacturing hub in Danville, Virginia, with NASCAR veteran Peyton Sellers at the helm. The site will build left-hand-drive Roadster and GT models for American drivers, house SpiritEV's U.S. research and engineering teams, and create jobs that bolster Virginia's growing automotive sector.

RBW will be located at Startline, booth number 14. RBW executives, engineers, and SpiritEV experts will be on-site throughout the festival for one-on-one interviews and guided vehicle walk-arounds. High-resolution imagery, b-roll and technical specifications are available upon request by contacting RBW@GoDriven360.com.

RBW Sports & Classics Ltd., (RBW EV Cars) is a manufacturer of handcrafted electric vehicles that pair iconic British design with next-generation electrification. Built entirely new from the ground up, RBW's Roadster and GT models offer vintage-inspired design with modern performance and safety features. With operations in the U.K. and U.S., RBW is redefining how history and innovation can coexist in the electric era. Founded in 2017 by Peter Swain, RBW has manufacturing facilities in England's high-tech Midlands Growth Corridor and Danville, Virginia.

