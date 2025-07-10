Anzeige
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
10.07.2025
Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Unveils AI-Powered Thermal Imaging Dual-spectrum Robot: Revolutionizing Industrial and Livestock Safety

YANTAI, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the sweltering heat of a smelter to the corridors of a modern livestock barn, invisible threats can erupt without warning, such as molten metal overflowing its furnace or a single sick animal sparking an uncontrollable outbreak. Today, Raytron unveils its AI inspection robot, combining cutting-edge infrared thermal imaging with edge AI analytics, to deliver 24/7 continuous monitoring for both industrial facilities and smart farms.

Smart Farm Monitoring with Raytron's AI Thermal Robot

In controlled environments, livestock are highly susceptible to pathogens and diseases. Manual inspections are time-consuming and can miss early warning signs. Raytron's dual-spectrum AI robot fuses visible light and thermal imaging to spot ill animals by identifying minute heat anomalies, allowing early detection, quarantine, and treatment. It even distinguishes clean eggs from contaminated ones. Moreover, integrated with LiDAR, radar and depth cameras, it supports autonomous navigation and obstacle avoidance for fully unmanned, 24/7 inspections.

"Our robots act as tireless sentinels," says a Raytron spokesperson. "They spot feverish livestock before symptoms become visible to farmhands, helping prevent outbreaks through immediate isolation."

How does AI Thermal Imaging Robot Improve Industrial Safety?

In extreme-heat industrial settings like aluminum smelting, technicians often rely on handheld spot-temperature devices. This labor-intensive approach suffers from fragile equipment, low efficiency and imcomprehensive coverage. Raytron's infrared thermal camera robot for industrial safety monitoring offers:

  • 24/7 comprehensive coverage

The dual-spectrum robot continuously scans critical points, eliminating blind spots and operator fatigue.

  • Extended endurance

Equipped with high-capacity battery packs, it runs for prolonged periods. Technicians simply swap batteries for seamless, low-maintenance operation.

  • Real-time data and alerts

Factory Wi-Fi access points (AP) stream high-resolution thermal imagery to a monitoring platform. Custom thresholds trigger audio-visual alarms when anomalies arise, halting incidents before they escalate.

Raytron's Core Technology

Raytron is an industry-leading high-tech enterprise specializing in multispectral fusion, edge AI analytics, and extended range optics to meet the evolving demands of smart farms, industrial safety and night vision. By continually advancing our core platform and forging partnerships with system integrators and research institutions, we aim to create incremental value for customers with technological advancements.

For Further Information

Contact us for more thermal solutions:

Email: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-unveils-ai-powered-thermal-imaging-dual-spectrum-robot-revolutionizing-industrial-and-livestock-safety-302502223.html

