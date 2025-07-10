Researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University) and Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) have developed a way to extend the lifetime of Dicke quantum batteries by up to 1,000 times, while maintaining their fast-charging properties enabled by superradiance. From pv magazine Australia Researchers at RMIT University and CSIRO have developed a method to extend the lifetime of quantum batteries (QBs) by 1,000 times. The research is attempting to address the problem of superradiance, which causes rapid self-discharge in Dicke ...

