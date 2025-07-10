Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8YA | ISIN: SE0017083272 | Ticker-Symbol: Y5R
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 08:05
3,645 Euro
+1,53 % +0,055
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6353,69511:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nivika Fastigheter AB: Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) Interim report January - June 2025

Continued growth in all key ratios through acquisitions of high-yielding properties and completed projects along the West Swedish triangle. Revenue increased by 8 percent, net operating income by 14 percent and income from property management (with adjusted comparison quarter 2024) by 16 percent. Net lettings amounted to SEK 17 million during the quarter.

April - June 2025

(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

  • Total rental income increased by 8 % to 193 MSEK (178)
  • Net letting was 17 MSEK (1)
  • Net operation income increased by 14 % to 143 MSEK (125)
  • The profit from property management increased with 3 % to 65 MSEK (63).
    Income from property management with adjusted comparison quarter 2024
    increased with 16 % to 65 MSEK (56)
  • Cash flow from the operating activities before changes in working capital increased
    by 25 % to 132 MSEK (106)
  • Change in value for investment properties amounted to 39 MSEK (6) whereof
    realised change in value amounted to 0 MSEK (8)
  • Changes in value of interest rate derivatives amounted to -68 MSEK (-21)
  • Comprehensive income increased to 30 MSEK (48)
  • Earnings per share 0.32 SEK (0.55)*

*) Right issue carried out in November 2023.

January - June 2025 (6 months)

(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

  • Total rental income increased by 11 % to 382 MSEK (343)
  • Net letting was 24 MSEK (6) - Net operation income increased by 16 % to 271 MSEK (234)
  • The profit from property management increased with 15 % to 117 MSEK (102)
  • Cash flow from the operating activities before changes in working capital increased
    by 23 % to 242 MSEK (197)
  • Change in value for investment properties amounted to 42 MSEK (27) whereof realised
    change in value amounted to 0 MSEK (11)
  • Changes in value of interest rate derivatives amounted to -53 MSEK (-4)
  • Comprehensive income increased to 87 MSEK (108)
  • Earnings per share 0.90 SEK (1.23)*
    *) Right issue carried out in November 2023.

"We live in a turbulent world but despite this I look forward to the rest of the year, we have a positive momentum in terms of growth and acquisition opportunities exist. Nivika has a clear growth strategy regarding both type of properties and geography. The focus remains on increasing cash flow and earnings per share from property management to create further shareholder value through the acquisition of high-yielding properties along the West Swedish triangle."

Sverker Källgården, CEO

Key figures

2025

2024

2023/24

6 months

6 months

16 months

MSEK

Jan - June

Jan - June

Sep - Dec

Rental income

382

343

923

Net operating income

271

234

655

Profit from property management

117

102

266

Comprehensive income

87

108

200

Property value

12,593

11,138

11,788

Economic occupancy rate residential, %

97

98

96

Economic occupancy rate commercial, %

95

95

95

Net loan-to-value ratio, %

49.3

45.4

46.9

Interest coverage ratio, times

2.0x

1.9x

2.0x

Long-term net asset value per share, SEK

67.2

63,8

65,2

Earning per share, SEK*

0.9

1.2

2.1

*) Right issue carried out in November 2023

This information is information that Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, at 07:00 CET on 10 of July 2025.

En bild som visar skiss, linje, vit, diagram Automatiskt genererad beskrivning

For further information, please contact
Sverker Källgården, CEO, phone 010-263 61 61, email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se

Daniel Karlsson, CFO & IR, phone 010-263 61 43, email; daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

About Nivika

Nivika is a real estate company in Småland with focus on long-term ownership, property management and efficient new development to create profitable and sustainable value growth. The Company primarily operates in Jönköping, Värnamo, Växjö and the West Coast of Sweden, areas with growth opportunities and stable rental markets. The diversified real estate portfolio amounts to app. SEK 12.5 billion, of whichtwo-thirds of the rental value is commercial real estate. The commercial properties mainly consist of industrial, warehouse, office and community service properties.

Läs mer på www.nivika.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.