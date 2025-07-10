Anzeige
Kemira Oyj: Inside Information: Profit warning - Kemira downgrades its outlook for 2025 and provides preliminary financials for Q2
Kemira Oyj: Inside Information: Profit warning - Kemira downgrades its outlook for 2025 and provides preliminary financials for Q2

Kemira Oyj, Inside Information, July 10, 2025 at 8.00 am (EEST)

Inside Information: Profit warning - Kemira downgrades its outlook for 2025 and provides preliminary financials for Q2

Kemira downgrades its outlook for 2025 following the continued demand softness in the packaging and pulp customer industry. In addition, the US dollar has weakened significantly since the beginning of the year, having a negative impact on Kemira's revenue and profitability. The negative impact will continue during the second half of the year, assuming the current exchange rate level prevails.

Kemira now expects the revenue to be between EUR 2,700 and 2,950 million, and the operative EBITDA to be between EUR 510 and 580 million in 2025. Earlier, Kemira expected the revenue to be between EUR 2,800 million and EUR 3,200 million, and the operative EBITDA to be between EUR 540 and EUR 640 million. The assumptions behind Kemira's outlook have also been updated.

Preliminary Q2 financials

Based on preliminary unaudited information, Kemira's Q2 revenue was EUR 693.4 million and operative EBITDA EUR 131.8 million. The negative year-on-year FX impact on Q2 revenue was EUR 20 million, mainly resulting from the weakened US dollar.

Kemira's downgraded outlook for 2025
Revenue: Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,700 and EUR 2,950 million in 2025 (reported 2024 revenue: EUR 2,948.1 million).
Operative EBITDA: Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 510 and EUR 580 million in 2025 (reported 2024 operative EBITDA: EUR 585.4 million)

Assumptions behind outlook (updated)
The continued global economic uncertainty is expected to result in softer volume demand in Kemira's end-markets. The uncertainty is expected to impact the packaging and pulp market in particular, while the water treatment market is expected to grow in all regions. In a weaker macroeconomic setting, the raw material environment is expected to remain rather stable as a whole. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, to the supply chain or to Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. The outlook assumes the US dollar to remain approximately on the same level as in the end of Q2 2025.

Kemira's previous outlook for 2025 (issued on February 11, 2025; reiterated on April 25, 2025)
Revenue: Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,800 and EUR 3,200 million in 2025 (reported 2024 revenue: EUR 2,948.1 million).
Operative EBITDA: Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 540 and EUR 640 million in 2025 (reported 2024 operative EBITDA: EUR 585.4 million)

Previous assumptions behind outlook
The increased global economic uncertainty is expected to result in softer volume demand in Kemira's end-markets. The uncertainty is expected to impact the packaging market in particular, while the water treatment market is expected to grow in all regions. In a weaker macroeconomic setting, the raw material environment is expected to remain rather stable as a whole. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, to the supply chain or to Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. The outlook assumes some weakening of the US dollar compared to year-end rate.

Kemira will report its Half-year Financial Report 2025 on July 18, 2025. Due to the ongoing silent period, Kemira will not comment further on the results ahead of the report release. On the results day, Kemira will host webcast with a Q&A session for analysts, investors and media.

For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj
Kiira Fröberg, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 760 4258
kiira.froberg@kemira.com

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. We deliver tailored products and services to improve the product quality, processes, and resource efficiency of our diverse range of customers. Our focus is on water treatment, as well as on fiber and renewable solutions - enabling sustainability transformation for our customers. In 2024, Kemira reported annual revenue of EUR 2.9 billion with a global team of some 4,700 colleagues. Kemira is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki www.kemira.com


