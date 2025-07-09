Anzeige
Imperial Metals Corporation: Imperial Reports Mount Polley Production Update for 2025 Second Quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the "Company" or "Imperial") (TSX:III) reports quarterly copper and gold production from the 100% owned Mount Polley mine. Imperial's production from Mount Polley was 9.496 million pounds copper and 11,061 ounces gold.

Mount Polley Mine - Production

Mount Polley metal production for the second quarter of 2025 was 9.496 million pounds copper and 11,061 ounces gold, compared to 9.281 million pounds copper and 10,009 ounces gold produced during the comparative quarter of 2024.

Mill throughput in the second quarter 2025 was up 2.6%, with 1.759 million tonnes being treated compared with 1.714 million tonnes treated in the second quarter of 2024. Copper production and gold production in the second quarter of 2025 were up versus the second quarter of 2024 on similar grades and recovery, reflecting the increase in throughput.

For the first six months of 2025, an increase in throughput, copper and gold grades and copper and gold recoveries resulted in copper production being up 10.6% and gold production up 8.3% compared to the same period last year.

Mount Polley mine productionThree Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
20252024 20252024
Ore milled - tonnes1,759,0931,714,330 3,480,8623,385,835
Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes19,33118,839 19,23118,603
Grade % - copper0.2950.294 0.2880.273
Grade g/t - gold0.2860.263 0.2800.272
Recovery % - copper83.083.4 83.281.6
Recovery % - gold68.469.2 69.167.6
Copper - 000's pounds9,4969,281 18,40016,637
Gold - ounces11,06110,009 21,68220,018

Mining continued in the lower Springer Pit in Phase 4, while stripping for Phase 5 pushback on the east wall of the pit continued in the quarter.

Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., Imperial's President has reviewed the disclosures contained in this news release and is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959


