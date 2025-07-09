Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAPS | ISIN: US8761082002 | Ticker-Symbol: 0T8B
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 08:01
0,840 Euro
-2,33 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCTM KIDS IT EDUCATION INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCTM KIDS IT EDUCATION INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8300,87011:37
0,8300,86511:07
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.: VSA Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEIJING, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) ("VSA" or the "Company"), an emerging technology services company, specializing in biomedical applications, research & development, and online education, today announced that it has received a written compliance notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated July 7, 2025, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, on January 3, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as the closing bid price of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") was below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

On July 7, 2025, Nasdaq determined that for the last 19 consecutive business days, from June 6, 2025 to July 3, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and Nasdaq considers this matter now closed.

About TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.

VSA is an emerging technology services company, specializing in biomedical applications, research & development, and online education. We are dedicated to advancing AI-powered healthcare and biotech solutions that transform industries. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations through intelligent systems, bridging innovation with real-world impact to create a smarter, more connected future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This current report contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. TCTM may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including any business outlook and statements about TCTM's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.