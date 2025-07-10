For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 11.07.2025:

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

1&1 AG 1U1 DE0005545503 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Verve Group SE VRV SE0018538068 SKA0 (partitionID 56) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.





