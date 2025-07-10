Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A40EDQ | ISIN: NO0013219535 | Ticker-Symbol: V07
Tradegate
10.07.25 | 11:18
0,810 Euro
-2,29 % -0,019
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 11:00 Uhr
150 Leser
Cavendish Hydrogen ASA: Cavendish Hydrogen appoints Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate growth and drive sales

OSLO, Norway, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavendish Hydrogen ASA (Oslo Børs ticker: CAVEN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nils Jacob Haaning as new Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 1, 2025. Mr. Haaning will be a member of the executive management team and report directly to the CEO in Cavendish Hydrogen, Robert Borin.

Mr. Haaning has extensive senior leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Bactoforce since 2012. His background includes strong commercial, sales, and business development expertise from roles at Siemens Wind Power and Ørsted, where he played a key role in building up sales across Europe and the UK.

"I am thrilled to welcome Nils Jacob to the team. His deep experience and proven track record in driving sales and business development will be of significant value to Cavendish Hydrogen in accelerating our growth. I am confident that Nils Jacob will be an instrumental addition to our executive management team driving our vision to end emissions from mobility," says Robert Borin, CEO in Cavendish Hydrogen.

For additional information, please contact:
Mirza Koristovic, Head of Investor Relations
IR@cavendishh2.com
+47 938 70 525

