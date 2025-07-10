Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Press Release - Shares Spotlight Event, London, 15 July 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

PRESS RELEASE - SHARES SPOTLIGHT EVENT, LONDON,

15 JULY 2025

Strategic Equity Capital will be presenting at the Shares Spotlight investor evening event in London on 15 July at 6.00pm

Strategic Equity Capital (SEC) is a specialist alternative equity trust. Actively managed by Ken Wotton and the Gresham House UK equity team, it maintains a highly concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic, UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

The Shares Spotlight Event is an opportunity for senior board directors to make a presentation and update existing & potential investors on business plans.

Delegates will have the chance to meet company directors and discover investment opportunities and get to know the company better by asking questions live after the presentation over complimentary food and drinks.



Sponsored by

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join us live and for free at Farmers and Fletchers in the City, London, EC1A 7LD:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-spotlight-event-150725