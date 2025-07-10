Eco Innovation Group, Inc: Eco Innovation Group Provides Company Update Highlighting Strategic Advisory Division

NORTHRIDGE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company"), a Nevada corporation, today provided a company update highlighting its strategic compliance and advisory services division. This division is dedicated to supporting publicly traded companies in optimizing their capital structures, enhancing regulatory compliance, and improving investor communications.

The advisory division utilizes Eco Innovation Group's robust network of industry-leading professionals, specializing in financial structuring, regulatory compliance, strategic communication, and corporate governance. By delivering tailored solutions, ECOX continues to establish itself as a trusted partner to micro-cap and small-cap public issuers and late-stage private companies preparing for public listings.

"Our strategic advisory division represents a pivotal element of our company's ongoing growth and market presence," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "We remain committed to providing comprehensive, practical, and results-driven services that directly address the complex needs of our clients in today's dynamic capital markets."

Services offered by the strategic compliance and advisory division include:

Structuring of equity financing, such as Equity Lines of Credit (ELOC) and Standby Equity Purchase Agreements (SEPA).

Debt restructuring, including negotiated debt-to-equity conversions and debt settlements.

Assistance with regulatory filings, including preparation and compliance checks for 8-Ks, Form 10 filings, and other SEC-compliant documentation.

Strategic guidance on governance, shareholder communication, and investor relations.

Eco Innovation Group emphasizes a clear, execution-driven service model that ensures timely deliverables and measurable outcomes, reinforcing the company's operational credibility and compliance with SEC and OTC regulations.

"Our advisory services have seen increasing demand, and we are pleased with the results and feedback from our current engagements," Hawkins added. "We will continue to build on this success and further solidify our reputation as a preferred advisor within our market niche."

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored for micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private entities preparing for public listings. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital market access, delivering structured, scalable, and execution-oriented solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include terms such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," or similar expressions and relate to, among other things, future operations, performance, or results.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ include changes in market conditions, the success of current or future client engagements, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com

