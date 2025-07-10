Rentallorca
Rentallorca Highlights Growth in International Tourism in Mallorca in 2025
Rentallorca, a leader in holiday rentals on the island, highlights how this surge is driving demand for accommodation and boosting the local economy.
Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands' most iconic destinations, has experienced a significant uptick in international tourism this year, with data from the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) confirming a notable rise in arrivals. The island has seen a 12.73% increase in international visitors in April 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring Mallorca's enduring status as a premier Mediterranean destination. The increase in arrivals is matched by a steady surge in expenditure, with tourists spending a total of €2.52 billion in May 2025, a 4.78% increase from the previous year.
Accommodation Trends and Local Economic Impact
A Commitment to Sustainable Tourism
Mallorca's tourism strategy also prioritizes the integration of digital technology, making the island more connected and efficient for travelers. These smart solutions are designed to enhance the overall visitor experience while minimizing the environmental footprint of tourism.
"We remain committed to fostering a tourism model that is not only economically beneficial but also environmentally sustainable" has informed Rentallorca, a known property management services in Petra, Mallorca. With continued investments in infrastructure and sustainable tourism, Mallorca is well-positioned to maintain its place as a leading European travel destination.
