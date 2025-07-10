ATFX Connect Joins the Duke of Edinburgh Cup City of London Qualifier

LONDON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATFX Connect participated in the Duke of Edinburgh Cup City of London Qualifying Event, reaffirming our ongoing commitment to purpose-led partnerships and community-focused initiatives. As the Official Partner of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup, ATFX Connect continues to support this long-standing initiative, now in its eighth year, as part of our broader mission to give back through sport, education, and opportunity.

This year's event brought together golfers, business leaders, and charitable supporters for an 18-hole challenge in support of The Sheriff's and Recorder's Fund and Richard House Children's Hospice, which are two organisations that deliver meaningful support to youth and families across the UK.

The event took place under ideal weather conditions, offering more than just a competitive round of golf. From breakfast to a group photo session, skill challenges, and an evening function featuring speeches, an auction, and prize giving, the event fostered connection, camaraderie, and community impact.

A key highlight was the Hole-in-One Challenge at the 8th hole, proudly sponsored by ATFX, offering players the chance to win a brand-new BMW. The challenge brought added excitement and energy to an already high-spirited day.

ATFX Connect remains proud to stand alongside the Duke of Edinburgh Cup in its mission to empower the next generation. This event continues to demonstrate the important role corporate partnerships can play in supporting youth development, community outreach, and long-term social impact.

Learn more about our eight-year partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh Cup here: https://bit.ly/4lqqHuP

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers?Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.?

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/946d3531-82a2-4d7c-b8e5-458b6541f3a7

Media Contact: cs.gm@atfx.com