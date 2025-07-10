London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - The London Fintech Club successfully hosted another networking event on July 2 at the Piazza Italiana restaurant. Organised by Sends, in partnership with Dukascopy Bank, XPATE, and other key fintech players, the event brought together professionals from across the financial technology sector for collaboration and experience exchange.





London Fintech Club

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/258270_c675c116c4543b41_001full.jpg

The London Fintech Club is a platform that fosters new partnerships, collaborations, and discusses emerging trends in fintech. Among the organisers was Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends, who addressed a message about the growing importance of community and connection in the growing fintech landscape.

"These kinds of events are not just about networking-they're about creating a shared space where ideas can succeed and long-term collaborations can take root," said Alona Shevtsova. "At Sends, we strongly believe in initiatives like the London Fintech Club, which supports a vibrant fintech community, especially in such a diverse city like London."

The new edition of the London Fintech Networking Meetup in July gathered over 200 visitors, setting a new record. This event is all about direct, engaging networking and uncovering new, mutually beneficial partnerships among a group of C-level Fintech professionals. 'No lengthy or dull marketing presentations' is the motto of this event.

The next London Fintech Club event is scheduled for later this year, with more details to follow.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258270

SOURCE: Sends