AdCellerant LLC: AdCellerant Announces UK Launch Event with Experts from Google, Yext, and More on Tuesday, July 15 | London, UK

Top media and marketing leaders gather in London to discuss driving growth through advertising automation

LONDON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its official expansion into the United Kingdom last week, AdCellerant is hosting an exclusive launch event on Tuesday, 15 July, at the Courthouse Hotel Soho Cinema. The event will bring together senior leaders and digital marketing experts to discuss the future of advertising and explore how agencies and media companies can leverage automation to drive revenue more effectively.


With agencies navigating tighter budgets, increased complexity, and the end of third-party cookies, this event comes at a critical time to offer actionable strategies for sustainable digital growth.

Secure Your Spot for The AdCellerant UK Launch Event

Local media companies and agencies are invited to register and attend a high-impact event on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, featuring speakers from Google, Yext, and AdCellerant. Attendees will gain fresh insights, actionable strategies, and a smarter plan for Q4-plus an exclusive look at how 400+ agencies and media companies are leveraging AdCellerant's all-in-one platform to accelerate growth.

SPACE IS LIMITED: REGISTER TODAY

"This event is for agency and media leaders who want to simplify digital advertising operations and focus on scalable growth," said Andy McNab, Managing Director of AdCellerant UK. "We're bringing together innovators who are shaping the next generation of advertising performance."

Meet The Experts Leading the UK Launch Event

This event will feature speakers from global technology leaders and members of the AdCellerant executive team.

Craig Love, Director of Business Development, The Trade Desk

Craig leads strategic business development across EMEA, helping agencies unlock the value of programmatic advertising and data-driven media buying.

Dan Gordon, Strategic Agency Manager UK&I, Google

Dan partners with leading agencies across the UK and Ireland to deliver performance at scale through Google's suite of advertising solutions, with a focus on innovation and long-term growth.

Chad Arango, Sr. Director, Global Partnerships at Yext

Chad oversees global partnerships at Yext, bringing deep expertise in digital transformation, data-driven strategies, and helping brands connect with customers more effectively online.

Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder, AdCellerant

As the visionary behind AdCellerant, Brock leads the company's global growth, product innovation, and a mission to simplify digital marketing for media companies, agencies, and brands of all sizes.

Andy McNab, Managing Director, AdCellerant UK

Andy spearheads AdCellerant's UK operations and international expansion efforts, bringing decades of experience in digital media, sales leadership, and strategic market development.

George Leith, President, International Partnerships, AdCellerant

George is a respected voice in global media transformation, guiding partners through change and growth in today's complex advertising ecosystem.

Sara Lennon, President, Agency Services, AdCellerant

Sara leads the agency services division, supporting hundreds of partners with campaign excellence and strategic media planning across the AdCellerant platform.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies, agencies, and brands to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, industry-leading training resources, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch and campaign performance, within a single platform.

Media Contact
Meghan Brito, SVP of Marketing
mbrito@adcellerant.com

Follow AdCellerant for more updates.

LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Instagram

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077656/AdCellerant_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adcellerant-announces-uk-launch-event-with-experts-from-google-yext-and-more-on-tuesday-july-15--london-uk-302501753.html

