Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that its existing multi-unit franchisee in Alberta has completed its 10 unit agreement and has now signed an amendment to increase their commitment to 15 units for Heal Wellness. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").





"Just one day after celebrating the opening of our 27th Heal Wellness location, we're proud to announce that our multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee in Western Canada has once again expanded their commitment-amending their agreement to grow from 10 to 15 Heal Wellness units," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This journey began on October 25, 2023, with an initial five-unit agreement in Alberta. By May 10, 2024, that commitment doubled to 10 units, and now-less than two years later-it has grown to 15. The pace and scale of this expansion is unlike anything I have been part before of in my career."



"Across our Happy Belly portfolio of emerging brands, we are seeing strong organic support from our existing franchisee base-many of whom are eager to expand into multi-unit ownership. It is especially encouraging when current multi-unit operators express interest in acquiring additional locations, and today's increased commitment is a perfect example of that."





"Heal Wellness is quickly gaining recognition as Canada's first truly national smoothie bowl brand, with growing brand awareness and customer loyalty in every new market it enters. This momentum validates the company's vision and underscores the strength of its franchise system. Supported by a scalable, asset-light model, Heal continues to unlock meaningful value for both franchise partners and investors. Each new restaurant opening contributes to the brand's expanding national footprint, with several additional units under construction in Alberta, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island. Backed by 195 units already secured through development agreements spanning coast to coast, Heal is well-positioned for sustained, predictable growth as part of Happy Belly's broader commitment to building a leading force in the Canadian QSR sector."



"The momentum behind Heal Wellness and the broader Happy Belly portfolio of emerging brands continues to accelerate, driven by our strategic blend of organic growth and targeted acquisitions. With 616 retail locations now contractually committed - spanning development, construction, and operational stages - our franchise pipeline is not only growing but maturing at pace. This disciplined execution is translating into meaningful shareholder value, as we expand our national footprint through a scalable, asset-light model. By aligning with experienced operators and securing prime real estate, we are strengthening the long-term fundamentals of our business and positioning Happy Belly to deliver sustained, predictable growth through 2026 and beyond."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

