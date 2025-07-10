Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-driven developer solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic development and revenue sharing partnership with Ignite Sequence LLC, the parent company of Ignite Now (ignitenow.io), a U.S.-based leader in data-driven strategies for growth and execution.

Under the terms of the agreement, Railtown will provide its proprietary agentic framework and co-develop a next-generation suite of Analytic AI Agents, designed to automate and streamline financial management and revenue growth analytics for enterprises across multiple verticals. This partnership brings together Railtown AI's proprietary Langtracks agentic framework and Ignite's proven expertise in actionable, data-first execution to deliver a powerful, AI-enhanced analytics platform.

The joint solution will provide organizations with a unified, transparent view of financial operations, enabling precise, data-backed decision-making. It will feature predictive analytics, dynamic growth roadmaps, and real-time performance optimization, helping businesses not only plan, but adapt and accelerate revenue-driving strategies.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in Railtown AI's vision of applying intelligent agents beyond the development lifecycle," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI. "By combining Langtracks with Ignite's deep domain experience in revenue strategy, we're delivering a powerful platform that empowers organizations to move from analysis to action in record time."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Railtown AI to bring this intelligent analytics solution to market," said Kate Burda, CEO of Ignite. "Together, we're building a tool that makes growth planning smarter, faster, and far more transparent - driven by real data, not guesswork."

As part of this strategic partnership, Ignite will become a premium subscriber of the Railtown Conductr DPE platform and pay a licensing fee for the Langtracks framework through a revenue sharing model, further aligning the two companies' long-term objectives and fostering shared success as adoption scales.

About Ignite Sequence LLC

Based in Dallas, Texas, Ignite Sequence LLC is the parent company of Ignite Now, a platform that provides data-driven growth strategy solutions. Ignite analyzes high-impact opportunities, industry trends, and financial performance to build revenue roadmaps grounded in real data. The platform translates strategy into fast, coordinated execution, delivering transparency, real-time measurement, and predictability across the enterprise. Learn more at www.ignitenow.io.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) is a leader in developer productivity tools and agentic frameworks. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Railtown delivers solutions that streamline software development workflows, reduce downtime, and increase the speed of innovation for engineering teams worldwide. By embedding intelligence into every stage of the software lifecycle, Railtown is redefining how modern development teams work. Learn more at www.railtown.ai.

