Micropep Technologies, a global leader in micropeptide technology for sustainable crop protection, today announced the appointment of Georg Goeres as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2025.

Goeres is the former head of the Biologicals Business Unit at Indigo Agriculture and has over 20 years of international leadership experience in agriculture, having worked across Europe, Africa, the U.S., and Latin America. Goeres succeeds Micropep founder Thomas Laurent, who led the company from a pioneering academic discovery in 2016 to a recognized deep tech innovator operating across Europe and North America. Under Laurent's leadership, Micropep built its proprietary Krisalix discovery platform, developed its first bio-fungicide molecule, and raised over $60 million in funding. Laurent will continue to support the company in a strategic advisory role.

"Micropep has reached an exciting inflection point," said Kevin Smith, Chairman of the Board. "As we move toward commercialization, we are confident that Georg's commercial expertise, deep sector knowledge, and leadership will guide Micropep through its next chapter of growth. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Thomas for his extraordinary vision and commitment over the past nine years. His contributions have laid a strong foundation for what comes next."

"I'm thrilled to take on the role as CEO of Micropep at this pivotal stage," said Georg Goeres. "The company's peptide-based innovation engine is unlike anything else in the market. With our first bio-fungicide advancing through regulatory processes and Krisalix poised to generate a suite of new biologicals, Micropep has the potential to fundamentally reshape the future of crop protection. I look forward to working with our team, partners, and investors to deliver on that promise."

Reflecting on the transition, Laurent shared: "I could not be prouder of what Micropep has accomplished. From an academic collaboration to a global platform company, the journey has been extraordinary. Georg brings the right vision and skills to take Micropep into its next phase. After nine rewarding years, this is the right moment for me to step back and spend more time with my family. I remain deeply committed to Micropep's long-term success."

About Georg Goeres

Goeres brings over two decades of international leadership experience in agriculture, with a strong track record in both innovation and business growth.

He most recently led the global biologicals division at Indigo Agriculture, where he oversaw all aspects of R&D, product management, regulatory affairs, supply chain, and commercial teams and drove the large-scale adoption of sustainable crop solutions.

Prior to joining Indigo, Goeres spent 15 years at Syngenta in senior leadership roles, including Head of Commercial Operations Strategy EAME, where he led business development, digital transformation, and customer experience initiatives. He previously headed Syngenta's Seedcare and Lawn Garden businesses across EAME and began his tenure in the company as a Senior M&A Manager, leading strategic acquisitions to expand Syngenta's genetics and go-to-market capabilities.

Earlier in his career, Goeres was a Vice President at Deutsche Bank, focusing on strategic investments, M&A, and Venture Capital within the bank's eVentures team.

About Micropep Technologies

Micropep Technologies is a French-American agtech company developing a new generation of targeted, sustainable crop protection products using micropeptides. Through its proprietary discovery platform Krisalix, Micropep designs short protein molecules that precisely regulate plant gene expression and is currently developing its first product, a biofungicide with a novel mode of action targeting major fungal diseases. Micropep's mission is to deliver the next frontier in crop protection-safe, effective, and sustainable solutions for farmers worldwide.

