Insight Technology Solutions AB has been awarded a new framework agreement with the City of Stockholm for the delivery of software, cloud services and related consulting services. The agreement extends for up to five years and has an estimated total value of approximately SEK 1.3 billion.

The City of Stockholm is one of Sweden's largest employers with around 40,000 employees, in addition to elected representatives within the city council and district committees. The agreement also covers the municipal school operations, which engages around 140,000 students.

City operations cover a wide range of different areas of activity with different IT needs from preschool and elderly care to cultural institution management and infrastructure.

The procurement emphasized the importance of the partner's capacity and expertise, especially in order to be able to offer continuous advice and external monitoring and insights. This will support the city in making well-founded decisions in a rapidly changing technological environment.

"We are very proud to be entrusted with supporting the City of Stockholm in their digital development. It is a mission with great societal benefit and complexity, where we have the opportunity to contribute with modern IT solutions that strengthen the city's operations", says Sandra Simms, Country Leader, Sweden at Insight Technology Solutions AB.

Insight is a global leader in solution integration and digital transformation. Through technical expertise, a broad solution offering and strong delivery capacity, the company helps organizations around the world achieve their goals and realize their digital strategies.

"Together with our partners, we look forward to contributing to the City of Stockholm gaining access to effective and future-proof IT tools and services that strengthen service to citizens", concludes Sandra Simms.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises is a leading Solutions Integrator that helps clients solve technology challenges by combining the right hardware, software, and services. We're a global Fortune 500 technology company with a network of over 8,000 partners and experts around the world who provide access to end-to-end IT capabilities. For more than 35 years, we have delivered and optimized technology solutions for our clients efficiently, effectively, and safely. We are rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World's Best Employer, and a Fortune World's Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com.

