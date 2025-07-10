KuCoin Completes Independent Hacken-Audited Proof of Reserves

Achieves the 32nd Consecutive Month of Publishing PoR Reports, Sustaining over 100% Coverage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its latest Proof of Reserves (PoR) audit, conducted by renowned blockchain security firm Hacken.

Through rigorous PoR audit procedures - including Proof of Liabilities, Proof of Ownership, Reserves Calculation, and a comprehensive Proof of Reserves Assessment - the audit covered a wide range of assets across multiple blockchain networks. This process underscores KuCoin's commitment to full transparency and user trust.

During the meticulous evaluation, KuCoin successfully demonstrated that its holdings not only fully cover but exceed all user liabilities across all in-scope assets, maintaining a solid reserve ratio greater than 1:1. These assurances are substantiated by the compelling findings presented in the audit results and mark the 32nd consecutive month that KuCoin has published a PoR report confirming full collateralization - a clear testament to the platform's long-standing dedication to transparency and user protection.

The audit validated KuCoin's reserves across a broad range of cryptocurrencies, confirming that all user liabilities for in-scope assets are fully backed without exception. According to the latest data available on KuCoin's Proof of Reserves page as of June 30, 2025, the platform maintains the following reserve ratios for key assets:

These figures reflect KuCoin's prudent approach to risk management and its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial security.

The audit encompassed assets across more than 30 blockchain networks, such as Ethereum, Solana, TON, and zkSync. Using industry-standard methodologies including custom digital signatures, "send-to-self" transactions, and anonymized liability snapshots, Hacken verified KuCoin's ownership and control of all listed wallets, with no discrepancies or shortfalls identified.

"At KuCoin, we believe transparency is the foundation of trust in the crypto ecosystem," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "This audit not only validates our dedication to safeguarding user assets but also reflects our broader vision of building a secure and inclusive platform for all. We will continue to prioritize transparency and security as we work toward empowering our users and advancing global digital asset adoption. Asset audits represent a vital starting point for industry self-regulation - a necessary step toward building user confidence and supporting the long-term, sustainable development of the crypto space."

Looking to the future, KuCoin is dedicated to bolstering user trust through its $2 billion Trust Project, an initiative aimed at fortifying security and transparency across the platform. As part of this initiative, KuCoin will continue to uphold transparency. This includes ongoing investments in cutting-edge security infrastructure to provide a seamless and secure experience.

KuCoin also invites users to actively participate in using the intuitive tools available on the Proof of Reserves page. By offering users the ability to verify on-chain data directly, KuCoin continues to push the boundaries of trust and accountability.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more at: www.kucoin.com

