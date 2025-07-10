Intelligent Archive drives cost efficiency and ROI by unifying data and applying specialized LLM

Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven governance and compliance solutions, today announced the success of its Intelligent Archive product in unifying structured and unstructured data for regulatory archiving and supervision to drive cost efficiency within compliance operations.

Behavox has reduced investigation times by over 40% and the total ownership cost of archiving platforms by as much as 52% by seamlessly integrating disparate data channels across transactions, text, and voice.

Organizations have traditionally maintained separate archives for different data types, ballooning their cost footprint as the amount of data continues to grow.

Behavox's Intelligent Archive addresses these challenges head-on by consolidating enterprise-wide communications, layering in contextual AI, and utilizing structured data types to accelerate time to derive insights, improve regulatory compliance and reduce costs.

"The future of compliance is intelligent, integrated, and insight-driven and Behavox is already there," said Dr. Michael McGrath, Director of DCGA Strategy at Behavox. "With AI built natively into our platform and a cloud-based architecture supporting scalable analytics, we help our clients move from reactive investigations to proactive risk management and far beyond, all while reducing costs."

Demonstrable ROI and Regulatory Readiness

The results aren't just theoretical Behavox clients are already seeing measurable impact:

Up to 40% reduction in average investigation cycle time, by reducing the data that needs to be reviewed and introducing the ability to analyze and visualize the relationships quickly

Significant improvements in response turnaround and comprehension

Lower cost of ownership and operation by retiring legacy point solutions and consolidating solutions

Higher signal-to-noise ratio, enabled by contextual AI that reduces false positives

Behavox builds its solutions to meet global compliance standards, including MiFID II, SEC 17a-4, FINRA, FCA SYSC, MAS, and many more. The Behavox ecosystem provides immutable audit trails, advanced supervision tooling, granular user permissions, and case-ready reports that support transparency and due diligence.

About Behavox

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-powered compliance and conduct surveillance solutions. The company's flagship product, the Behavox Intelligent Archive, enables regulated firms to capture, retain, and analyze communications and behavioral data across channels empowering compliance, legal, and risk functions to reduce exposure, respond swiftly to regulators, and create a culture of integrity.

Learn more at www.behavox.com

The Archive Trap webinar:

For businesses who want to move beyond restrictive legacy archive contracts and regain control of their data, without costly or disruptive migrations, Behavox is hosting a webinar on 10 July 2025 at 10am EST/3pm BST, providing advice to firms on what a modern archive should offer and proven migration strategies to avoid high costs or disruption.

Sign up here: www.behavox.com/behavox-events/the-archive-trap/

