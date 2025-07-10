Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 12:38 Uhr
Blade Platforms Pushes for Safer Standards in Aerial Work Platforms

ABILENE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / The world knows them as bucket trucks, boom trucks, basket cranes, or "cherry pickers." In the industry, they're frequently called "stick and bucket" trucks. They're rapidly becoming outdated. And they're responsible for too many serious accidents and too much needless expense.

Recently, one of those accidents took the lives of two workers in Nebraska, an incident that received international news coverage. That event what prompted one of the world's best-known aerial access platform suppliers to launch an educational campaign, one that addresses the need for recognition of the rapidly increasing demands of the burgeoning utility and construction industries.

Jamie Bairstow, managing director of North American operations for Blade Platforms LLC, said safety is at the fore of the campaign, but capability and economy will also be addressed.

"Safety is what drives us," Bairstow said, "but we learned a long time ago that customer service is what keeps a company alive, and so all our services are cost-effective as well as one-hundred-percent safety oriented. Our information campaign will underscore the need for better standards in our industry, and it will show why we already meet and exceed those standards."

The campaign will include weekly blogs on the company's website, https://www.bladeplatforms.com/ as well as periodic media reports.

About Blade Platforms:

Blade Platforms is one of a group of companies whose West Yorkshire, England, headquarters include Blade Access and Blade Roofing. It is recognized as a leading provider of aerial work platforms designed to work safely at elevated heights. Its truck-mounted boom lifts range from 93 to 336 feet, offering the height and stability required for high-access jobs, and offer greater reach, flexibility, and mobility than standard boom lifts. American headquarters in Abilene, Texas, serve customers in the United States and Canada.

Media Contact:
Blade Platforms LLC
Jamie Bairstow, Managing Director USA,
1901 E Hwy 80, Abilene, TX 79601
info@bladeplatforms.com
(855) BLADE-US

SOURCE: Blade Platforms



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/blade-platforms-pushes-for-safer-standards-in-aerial-work-platforms-1047232

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
