San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - TelaVets has introduced a virtual veterinary platform that connects pet owners with licensed vets online, offering expert care from home. This innovative service changes how pets receive care, providing affordable, convenient appointments without in-clinic visits. At just $65 per consultation, TelaVets helps pet owners across the U.S. access quality pet healthcare, cutting down on long waits, high costs, and unnecessary stress for both pets and their owners.





TelaVets Launches Virtual Vet Platform: Affordable Online Veterinary Care Nationwide

As pet ownership continues to grow and evolve, TelaVets is meeting the rising demand for accessible telemedicine by offering virtual vet appointments that ensure pets get the timely care they need, no matter where their owners are located.

Affordable and Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees

One of the most significant advantages of TelaVets is its clear and simple pricing structure. For just $65 per appointment, pet owners can consult with licensed veterinarians, without worrying about hidden costs or subscription models. TelaVets believes that veterinary care should be accessible to everyone, which is why the platform has eliminated the common barriers associated with traditional veterinary services, such as high consultation fees, unexpected charges, and long wait times.

TelaVets' clear pricing helps pet owners make informed health decisions without surprise costs. Committed to affordable, accessible care, TelaVets ensures every pet receives the attention they deserve while supporting pet owners with budget-friendly, high-quality veterinary services.

Virtual Veterinarian Appointments with Convenience and Speed

TelaVets' online appointments are designed to prioritize convenience, offering flexible scheduling with same-day and next-day availability. Whether a pet owner is experiencing a minor issue or an urgent health concern, TelaVets' virtual consultations are available to provide prompt care. The ability to access veterinary advice at the touch of a button significantly reduces stress and allows pet owners to receive professional guidance without disrupting their busy schedules.

The ease of booking appointments via the TelaVets platform means that pet owners can bypass the traditional steps of calling for an appointment and waiting for a slot, which can often take days or even weeks. TelaVets is redefining how veterinary care is accessed, ensuring that pets' health needs are addressed quickly and efficiently.

Innovative Medication Solutions: Compounding and Delivery

In addition to offering virtual consultations, TelaVets provides a unique solution for pet medication management. Giving medicine to pets can be difficult, especially when they refuse pills or dislike the taste. TelaVets solves this with a specialized compounding service that transforms prescribed medications into tasty, pet-friendly treats. This is especially helpful for picky eaters or pets who have trouble swallowing pills. Once compounded, the medications are shipped directly to the owner's home with next-day delivery. This innovative service simplifies the process, making it easier for pets to get the treatment they need without stress or delays.

Nationwide Service: Bringing Virtual Vet Care to Every State

TelaVets is proud to offer virtual vet services nationwide, ensuring that no pet owner is left behind due to geographic limitations. Whether living in a city or a rural area, pet owners can now access high-quality veterinary care with the same level of expertise. TelaVets' user-friendly platform makes it easy for pet owners to book and manage their appointments, while also ensuring that expert veterinary advice is always available.

By removing the geographical barriers of traditional veterinary clinics, TelaVets opens the door to care for all pets, no matter their location. This nationwide reach also ensures that pets in underserved or remote areas have access to the same expert care as those living in major cities.

Founder Christine Naoum Long: A Vision for Stress-Free Pet Care

TelaVets was founded by Christine Naoum Long, whose vision is to create a more accessible and convenient way for pet owners to manage their pets' health. Long recognized that traditional veterinary visits often create obstacles for pet owners, from scheduling appointments to the stress of traveling with pets. In light of these challenges, she set out to create a service that would eliminate these barriers, allowing pet owners to take care of their pets without added stress.

"We wanted to create a solution that makes pet healthcare as simple and accessible as possible," said Long. "By combining affordable pricing, virtual consultations, and convenient medication delivery, we've built a platform that prioritizes both the well-being of pets and the peace of mind of their owners."



Looking Ahead: The Future of Virtual Pet Care

As telemedicine grows, TelaVets looks forward to expanding its services with new features to enhance pet care. Committed to improving pet health, TelaVets continues its mission to make veterinary care more accessible, affordable, and convenient for all pet owners through innovative virtual healthcare solutions.

For more information or to book an appointment with a TelaVets veterinarian, visit TelaVets' website or follow the platform on Instagram and Facebook.

About TelaVets:



TelaVets is an innovative online veterinary platform connecting pet owners with licensed veterinarians for virtual consultations. With services like online appointments, next-day medication delivery, and compounding, TelaVets makes expert pet care more accessible, affordable, and convenient-ensuring a smooth, stress-free experience for pet owners.

Frequently Asked Questions



Q: What is a virtual vet appointment?

A virtual vet appointment is a telemedicine session where a licensed veterinarian evaluates a pet via video call and provides care, advice, or prescriptions.

Q: Is TelaVets available in every state?

Yes, TelaVets offers virtual vet services nationwide, across all 50 states.

Q: How quickly to get a virtual vet appointment?

TelaVets offers same-day and next-day appointments, depending on availability.

