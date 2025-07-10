Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision highlights EdTech innovations for a promising future at the Shaping Intelligence 2025 Education Summit

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision hosted its Shaping Intelligence 2025 Education Summit at Singapore's Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East campus. The two-day event brought together more than 400 distinguished participants from across the globe, including educators, technology experts, industry partners, and clients-with a significant representation of university presidents and K-12 school principals-to explore the latest educational technology (EdTech) innovations and their transformative potential for the future of learning.

Under the theme 'EdTech for a Brighter Future', the summit included impactful keynote presentations, enlightening case studies, and interactive product demonstrations. It also included a landmark signing of a strategic partnership agreement between ITE College East Singapore and Hikvision.

The summit emphasized collaboration as the cornerstone of educational technology advancement. A historic moment was marked by the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Technical Education College East, Singapore, and Hikvision for smart education innovation.

The partnership represents more than an agreement-it's a commitment to co-creating the future of technical education through intelligent technology solutions. Vivianna Wong, Vice President of Hikvision International Business Center and President of Hikvision Pan Asia Pacific Business Center, said, "Our goal is to bring smart solutions into real-world scenarios. In education, we're using integrated technologies to support meaningful transformation. We're helping make schools safer, classrooms smarter, and learning more accessible for everyone."

Fostering growth through joint efforts

Throughout the summit, Hikvision's partners and clients engaged in vibrant discussions, sharing their innovative solutions and success stories. These exchanges provided a platform for exploring cutting-edge technologies, applications, and best practices to enhance security, efficiency, and sustainability in education.

Compelling case studies from institutions across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe showcased regional educational digitalization trends and AI opportunities in learning environments. Dynamic panel discussions brought together diverse perspectives from educators, technologists, and industry leaders to advance educational development.

Hikvision's commitment to education extends beyond technology. Through its STAR program, Hikvision collaborates with non-profit organizations to support communities and children in need. From China to Singapore, the Netherlands, and beyond, this program bridges education gaps in remote areas while introducing modern technologies to enrich children's lives.

Unlocking future opportunities with AIoT-driven education solutions

At the summit, Hikvision introduced its comprehensive educational solution that addresses modern institutions' evolving challenges.

Currently, Hikvision's education products and solutions serve a wide range of users, including public K-12 schools, private K-12 schools, universities, and training schools-each with distinct needs and priorities. "Our solution aims to enhance campus safety, school management, and smart teaching," said Yu Qifan, Senior Manager of the Education and Healthcare Vertical at Hikvision. "We're proud to support institutions globally, and look forward to continuing this journey together."

Accelerating smart classrooms with brand-new WonderHub

A major summit highlight was the unveiling of Hikvision's new Select Series WonderHub-a powerful and interactive flat panel display (IFPD) designed to transform teaching and learning experiences.

This next-generation product runs the latest Android system, pre-installed Google apps, and features groundbreaking WonderOS 4.0 for smart teaching. Its innovative AI features, such as AI Identify, AI Q&A, and AI Meeting, were presented to demonstrate how they simplify teaching and make the process more intuitive for educators. The open architecture of WonderHub ensures compatibility with existing education software, simplifying implementation for institutions of all sizes.

Acknowledgments

Hikvision sincerely thanks to summit sponsors CWT, Ademco, and Certis for their invaluable support in making this transformative event possible. Their commitment to educational advancement enables industry gatherings that drive meaningful change in global education delivery.

Looking ahead, Hikvision will continue collaborating with its partners worldwide to explore new possibilities in EdTech, bringing about more sustainable changes and shaping a better world. The conversations, connections, and collaborations formed at the summit will continue to drive educational innovation, creating intelligent learning environments that empower educators and inspire students across the globe.

