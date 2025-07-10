BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 9 July 2025 were:

210.19p Capital only

210.78p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary Shares on 25th June 2025, the Company has 56,431,142 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,930,163 which are held in treasury.