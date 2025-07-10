Hatch Ltd: NeoSmelt consortium selects Hatch to design Australia's largest ironmaking electric smelting furnace

Hatch will provide electric smelting furnace technology, complemented by project management and engineering services, for the NeoSmelt project

Perth, Australia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NeoSmelt consortium has selected Hatch as a major technology and engineering contractor for the NeoSmelt project.

Hatch is responsible for project management and controls for the pilot feasibility study and engineering services for the electric smelting furnace and the balance of plant (BOP) infrastructure supporting the pilot. As part of this, Hatch will be responsible for the technology design of the Smelter Facility that is enabled by Hatch's electric smelting furnace technology (CRISP+).

This groundbreaking project aims to demonstrate that Pilbara iron ore can be used to produce lower-carbon[1]emissions molten iron using direct reduced iron electric smelting furnace (DRI-ESF) technology.

The project commenced feasibility studies in Q2 2025 and is targeting final investment decision for the pilot plant in 2026, with operations expected to begin in 2028.

"Hatch has been working collaboratively with the NeoSmelt consortium since the initial pilot furnace design was completed in 2023. This work leverages over 70 years of Hatch's capability and experience in smelting furnace technology across multiple industries. We are delighted to bring our smelting technology to accelerate decarbonization of the iron and steel industry," shared John Bianchini, chair and CEO, Hatch. "The pilot will seek to demonstrate the viability of a lower carbon[2]intensity technology ironmaking route using Pilbara iron ore in the difficult to abate iron and steel industry. We are extremely excited to be part of this extraordinary project."

We congratulate the NeoSmelt consortium-BHP, BlueScope, Mitsui Iron Ore Development, Rio Tinto, and Woodside Energy-for the industry leading vision to progress this lighthouse project.

For more information, please contact:

Lindsay Janca

Global Director, Public Relations

Tel: +1 905 403 4199

Email: media@hatch.com

About Hatch

Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With seven decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. We draw upon our 10,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com.

[1][1] Lower-carbon has the characteristic of having lower levels of associated potential greenhouse gas emissions when compared to historical and/or current conventions or analogues, for example relating to an otherwise similar resource, process, production facility, product or service, or activity.

[2]Lower-carbon has the characteristic of having lower levels of associated potential greenhouse gas emissions when compared to historical and/or current conventions or analogues, for example relating to an otherwise similar resource, process, production facility, product or service, or activity.

Attachment

Hatch CRISP+ Smelting Furnace (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fbbf1e7b-8598-4729-844d-f349d5402cfe)

Lindsay Janca Hatch Ltd media@hatch.com