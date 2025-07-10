TCL CSOT Display Technology Sets New Trend in Foldables with Lenovo moto razr 60 Series

SHANGHAI, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, participated in the Lenovo Tianxi AI Ecosystem Spring Launch Event in Shanghai on May 8. A major highlight of the event was the debut of the Lenovo moto razr 60 series foldable smartphones, all featuring LTPO panels supplied by TCL CSOT, which is also the exclusive supplier of both the inner and outer displays for the Lenovo moto razr 60 Ultra.

Ultra-Thin Flexible Large Screen: A Fusion of Technology and Aesthetics

The Lenovo moto razr 60 series is designed to be thin, agile, and stylish, achieved through TCL CSOT's 50µm UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass), which is 70% thicker than the previous generation. This upgrade maintains high light transmittance while improving screen reliability and reducing creasing. Its 6.96-inch ultra-large inner screen offers an expansive, immersive visual experience. With a 1224x2992 high resolution and a 464ppi pixel density, it delivers incredibly sharp and detailed visuals.

Powered by TCL CSOT's latest emissive material technology, the display reduces 13% power consumption compared to the previous model. Combined with 8T1C LTPO and polarizer-free technologies, the display excels in both energy efficiency and visual fluidity. Taking advantage of a wide adaptive refresh rate range from 1Hz to 165Hz, the display adjusts intelligently across various scenarios. Along with regional refresh technology, this combination ensures smooth visuals while further optimizing power consumption, delivering a more comfortable user experience.

Pushing the boundaries of visual performance, the display delivers up to 2,000 nits of full-screen brightness and peaks at 4,500 nits. With 117% NTSC and 87% BT.2020 color gamut coverage, it brings vibrant details to life. Even under direct sunlight, content remains bright and legible, offering professional-grade visuals for content creation, photography, and immersive entertainment. It also stands out as the industry's first standalone display module to support IP68-rated water resistance.

Exclusively supplied by TCL CSOT, the Lenovo moto razr 60 Ultra's 4.0-inch external screen is engineered for both utility and design refinement. With a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits, it remains vivid and readable even under direct sunlight. Matched for color and responsiveness with the internal display, the outer screen ensures a seamless transition between the two displays for a consistently smooth user experience.

Collaborative Innovation: Shaping the Future of Displays

The launch of the Lenovo moto razr 60 series further deepens the strategic partnership between Lenovo and TCL CSOT. In 2024, the two companies jointly established a display innovation lab to advance OLED flexible and foldable screen technologies and accelerate their commercialization. In the mobile segment of the small to medium sized display market, demand is increasingly focused on high brightness, high refresh rates, and high resolution. At the same time, energy efficiency and low power consumption remain top development priorities. TCL CSOT is actively investing in next-generation low-frequency, low-power technologies, and has independently developed display solutions, including LTPS and LTPO. These innovations reinforce TCL CSOT's leadership in delivering high-end, next-gen display products to its partners.

Driven by the user-centric approach, TCL CSOT remains committed to three core technology pillars: "More Pleasant Display Experience, More Reliable Vision Health, More Sustainable Green and Low-carbon." Its display solutions for the Lenovo moto razr 60 series, with notable progress in thinness, visual performance, and power efficiency, reflects the company's ongoing pursuit of excellence. These advancements highlight TCL CSOT's commitment to meeting higher consumer expectations while reinforcing its leadership in display innovation.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728658/Photo__TCL___MOTO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csot-display-technology-sets-new-trend-in-foldables-with-lenovo-moto-razr-60-series-302502320.html