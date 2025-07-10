Metalized Flexible Packaging Market worth $18.5 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by material type (aluminum-foil-based flexible packaging, metalized film packaging, and others), structure, packaging type (pouches, bags, and others), end-use industry (food and others) & region - global forecast to 2030', metalized flexible packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2025 to USD 18.5 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The metalized flexible packaging market is poised for steady growth due to its excellent barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and light, making it ideal for prolonging shelf life and maintaining product quality in today's fast-paced, convenience-oriented consumer markets. Furthermore, the rapid rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer retailing has increased the demand for protective, appealing, and cost-effective packaging formats, an area where metalized flexible packaging excels. The growing need for high-quality and aesthetically pleasing packaging in industries like cosmetics and health supplements further drives market expansion, alongside the rising middle-class populations and changing lifestyles of consumers in emerging economies across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Metalized Flexible Packaging Market'

698 - Tables

53 - Figures

498 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219963217

By material type, the metalized film flexible packaging segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

By material type, metalized film flexible packaging is projected to hold the second-largest market share due to its ability to deliver ideal high-barrier performance, lightweight construction, cost-effectiveness, and visual appeal. Varying in thickness, these films are typically created by depositing a thin metallic layer of aluminum on a polymer film, such as PET, BOPP, or PE. They serve as effective barrier layers against moisture, oxygen, and light, helping to extend the shelf life of sensitive products like snacks, coffee, personal care items, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, metalized films are versatile and can be converted into pouches, sachets, wraps, and labels, providing flexibility for diverse packaging needs. With the rising demand for convenient, lightweight, and attractive packaging, especially in growing economies and online shopping-metalized films are seeing even faster growth as a suitable alternative to heavier, more costly, or less visually appealing options solutions.

By structure, the mono-extruded structures segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2024.

The mono-extruded structures segment held the second-largest share in 2024 based on structure. These structures provide good barriers and appearance qualities. They are more recyclable and less complicated to produce. Unlike multi-layer laminates, mono-extruded films are frequently composed of just a single substrate to impart barrier qualities to moisture and oxygen and are completely compatible with existing recycling streams.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219963217

By packaging type, the bags segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

Bags represent the second-largest packaging type in the metalized flexible packaging market as they strike the right balance between functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and cost-efficiency. Their erect, motion-resistant structure provides them with a better shelf presence and ease of handling in both retail and e-commerce distribution, and the metalized layer guarantees high barrier protection, maintaining snacks, pet food, coffee, and personal care products fresh. By combining visual appeal, protection and convenience, metalized bags have quickly been adopted as a preferred packaging choice in various industries.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The pharmaceutical industry is the second-largest end-use sector in the metalized flexible packaging market due to its need for packaging that ensures product integrity, safety, compliance, and convenience for patients in modern delivery forms. Metalized flexible packaging provides exceptional barrier protection against moisture, oxygen, and light, keeping medications, dietary supplements, and diagnostic kits stable and effective. Additionally, the rise of unit-dose packaging and home-care delivery and distribution worldwide has made lightweight, tamper-evident, and easy-to-open solutions essential formats.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219963217

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the metalized flexible packaging market in 2024.

The North America region accounted for the second-largest share of the metalized flexible packaging market in 2024, largely due to a strong combination of regulatory factors, consumer demand for high-quality and sustainable packaging, and a booming e-commerce sector. The presence of strict food safety, pharmaceutical quality, and packaging waste standards set by organizations like the FDA, along with trends such as state-wide plastic bans, has encouraged manufacturers and brand owners to seek reliable, recyclable barrier options. The growth in online grocery, personal care, and direct-to-consumer channels has only intensified the need to offer lightweight, durable, and consumer-friendly formats to protect products during shipment.

The metalized flexible packaging market includes major players such as Amcor plc (Switzerland), Mondi Plc (UK), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), and others. Acquisitions and product launches are some of the primary strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their positions in the metalized flexible packaging market.

Get access to the latest updates on Metalized Flexible Packaging Companies and Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Barrier Films Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Carbon Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2030

CFRP Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metalized-flexible-packaging-market-worth-18-5-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302502159.html